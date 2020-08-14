Sandbox (SAND) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sandbox (SAND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform's utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative "play-to-earn" Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability. Official Website: https://www.sandbox.game/en/ Whitepaper: http://www.sandbox.game/The_Sandbox_Whitepaper_2020.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3845badAde8e6dFF049820680d1F14bD3903a5d0

Sandbox (SAND) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 709.71M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 2.57B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 8.48 All-Time Low: $ 0.02893886 Current Price: $ 0.2758

Sandbox (SAND) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sandbox (SAND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAND tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAND tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

