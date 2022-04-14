Salad Ventures (SALD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Salad Ventures (SALD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Salad Ventures (SALD) Information Our mission is to support Web3 projects in building and expanding their communities while enhancing user engagement. Our campaigns are geared towards helping established Web3 projects attract more Web3 crypto-native users, providing them with a sustainable growth trajectory. Through our ecosystem, Salad offers earning opportunities to Web3 natives and non-natives alike. Official Website: https://salad.ventures Whitepaper: https://wp.salad.ventures/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5582a479f0c403e207d2578963ccef5d03ba636f Buy SALD Now!

Salad Ventures (SALD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Salad Ventures (SALD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.28K $ 1.28K $ 1.28K Total Supply: $ 1.68B $ 1.68B $ 1.68B Circulating Supply: $ 75.61M $ 75.61M $ 75.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 28.39K $ 28.39K $ 28.39K All-Time High: $ 0.25959 $ 0.25959 $ 0.25959 All-Time Low: $ 0.000008449793257653 $ 0.000008449793257653 $ 0.000008449793257653 Current Price: $ 0.0000169 $ 0.0000169 $ 0.0000169 Learn more about Salad Ventures (SALD) price

Salad Ventures (SALD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Salad Ventures (SALD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SALD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SALD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SALD's tokenomics, explore SALD token's live price!

How to Buy SALD Interested in adding Salad Ventures (SALD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SALD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SALD on MEXC now!

Salad Ventures (SALD) Price History Analysing the price history of SALD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SALD Price History now!

SALD Price Prediction Want to know where SALD might be heading? Our SALD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SALD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!