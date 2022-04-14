SAL (SAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SAL (SAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SAL (SAL) Information Salvium is a cutting-edge proof-of-work private blockchain that seamlessly combines staking, privacy, and DeFi capabilities while navigating crypto regulations. Built on a fork of Monero, it retains Monero's advanced privacy features such as stealth addresses and ring signatures. However, Salvium introduces groundbreaking innovations that significantly alter transaction mechanics, creating a unique solution in the DeFi space. Official Website: https://salvium.io/ Whitepaper: https://salvium.io/docs/salvium-litepaper-v1_0-english.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.salvium.io/ Buy SAL Now!

SAL (SAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SAL (SAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 184.40M $ 184.40M $ 184.40M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.41M $ 16.41M $ 16.41M All-Time High: $ 0.14715 $ 0.14715 $ 0.14715 All-Time Low: $ 0.07072331169608163 $ 0.07072331169608163 $ 0.07072331169608163 Current Price: $ 0.08899 $ 0.08899 $ 0.08899 Learn more about SAL (SAL) price

SAL (SAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SAL (SAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

