What is SAL (SAL)

Salvium is a cutting-edge proof-of-work private blockchain that seamlessly combines staking, privacy, and DeFi capabilities while navigating crypto regulations. Built on a fork of Monero, it retains Monero's advanced privacy features such as stealth addresses and ring signatures. However, Salvium introduces groundbreaking innovations that significantly alter transaction mechanics, creating a unique solution in the DeFi space.

Additionally, you can:

SAL Price Prediction

SAL Price History

How to buy SAL (SAL)

SAL to Local Currencies

SAL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SAL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of SAL (SAL) today? The live price of SAL (SAL) is 0.1116 USD . What is the market cap of SAL (SAL)? The current market cap of SAL is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SAL by its real-time market price of 0.1116 USD . What is the circulating supply of SAL (SAL)? The current circulating supply of SAL (SAL) is -- USD . What was the highest price of SAL (SAL)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of SAL (SAL) is 0.14715 USD .

