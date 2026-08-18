SAGA (SAGA) Technical Analysis Today The SAGA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SAGA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SAGA's analysis below. Sign Up

SAGA (SAGA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01325 -- -6.50% +7.72% -36.49%

SAGA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SAGA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 14 Neutral 7 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 4 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01324 0.01323 R2 0.01323 0.01323 R1 0.01323 0.01323 PP 0.01322 0.01322 S1 0.01322 0.01322 S2 0.01321 0.01322 S3 0.01321 0.01321

SAGA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $1.51 M $1.72 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.06M 3-Day Active Buys $0.32 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.26 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $0.94 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.87 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SAGA Capital Flow Net Inflow SAGAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.06 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.05 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.15 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SAGA (SAGA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SAGA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SAGA / USDT $0.01325 $0.01325 $0.01325 -1.04% 6.17M (USDT) Trade SAGA / USDC $0.01324 $0.01324 $0.01324 -0.97% 4.04M (USDT) Trade