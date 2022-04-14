SAFE AnWang (SAFE4) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SAFE AnWang (SAFE4), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SAFE AnWang (SAFE4) Information The SAFE Network is a decentralized, secure payment and privacy computing blockchain system focused on privacy protection. Based on cryptography theory and privacy computing, and guided by technology innovation and application innovation, SAFE 4.0 focuses on privacy protection, strengthens secure payment, optimizes asset privacy, imports cross-chain assets and stable currency, creates SAFESwap trading field, expands more commercial applications, and aims to build a global privacy protection ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.anwang.com Whitepaper: https://anwang.com/download/aw3_bps.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x4d7fa587ec8e50bd0e9cd837cb4da796f47218a1 Buy SAFE4 Now!

SAFE AnWang (SAFE4) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 9.21
All-Time Low: $ 1.3419666693271253
Current Price: $ 4.207

SAFE AnWang (SAFE4) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SAFE AnWang (SAFE4) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAFE4 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAFE4 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAFE4's tokenomics, explore SAFE4 token's live price!

