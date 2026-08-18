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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Safe Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Safe Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Safe Token (SAFE) Technical Analysis Today

Safe Token (SAFE) Technical Analysis Today

The Safe Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SAFE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Safe Token's analysis below.

Safe Token (SAFE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0833---12.78%+2.83%-38.26%
Know more about Safe Token Price

Safe Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Safe Token across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 7
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 7Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.08337
0.08334
R2
0.08334
0.08333
R1
0.08333
0.08332
PP
0.0833
0.0833
S1
0.08329
0.08329
S2
0.08326
0.08328
S3
0.08325
0.08326

Safe Token Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.33M
$2.05 M
$2.38 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Safe Token Capital Flow

Net InflowSAFEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.08
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.08
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.09
2026-08-15$0.02 M0.09
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Safe Token

Trade Safe Token (SAFE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Safe Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SAFE/USDT
$0.0833
$0.0833$0.0833
-1.30%
4.53K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SAFE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SAFE
SAFE
USD
USD

1 SAFE = 0.0833 USD