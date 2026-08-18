Safe Token (SAFE) Technical Analysis Today The Safe Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SAFE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Safe Token's analysis below. Sign Up

Safe Token (SAFE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0833 -- -12.78% +2.83% -38.26%

Safe Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Safe Token across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 7 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 7 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.08337 0.08334 R2 0.08334 0.08333 R1 0.08333 0.08332 PP 0.0833 0.0833 S1 0.08329 0.08329 S2 0.08326 0.08328 S3 0.08325 0.08326

Safe Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.33M $2.05 M $2.38 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.07 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Safe Token Capital Flow Net Inflow SAFEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.08 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.08 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.09 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.09 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.09 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Safe Token (SAFE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Safe Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SAFE / USDT $0.0833 $0.0833 $0.0833 -1.30% 4.53K (USDT) Trade