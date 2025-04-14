What is THORChain (RUNE)

THORChain is a cross-chain liquidity protocol that allows any asset to be swapped for another in decentralised liquidity pools. THORChain’s first platform is BEPSwap which will allow Binance Chain token holders to swap and stake any BEP2 asset.

THORChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your THORChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check RUNE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about THORChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your THORChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

THORChain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as THORChain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RUNE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our THORChain price prediction page.

THORChain Price History

Tracing RUNE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RUNE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our THORChain price history page.

How to buy THORChain (RUNE)

Looking for how to buy THORChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase THORChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RUNE to Local Currencies

1 RUNE to VND ₫ 30,333.303 1 RUNE to AUD A$ 1.86914 1 RUNE to GBP ￡ 0.88725 1 RUNE to EUR € 1.02921 1 RUNE to USD $ 1.183 1 RUNE to MYR RM 5.21703 1 RUNE to TRY ₺ 45.01315 1 RUNE to JPY ¥ 169.21632 1 RUNE to RUB ₽ 97.52652 1 RUNE to INR ₹ 101.70251 1 RUNE to IDR Rp 19,716.65878 1 RUNE to KRW ₩ 1,680.39235 1 RUNE to PHP ₱ 67.40734 1 RUNE to EGP ￡E. 60.27385 1 RUNE to BRL R$ 6.93238 1 RUNE to CAD C$ 1.63254 1 RUNE to BDT ৳ 143.72267 1 RUNE to NGN ₦ 1,898.86879 1 RUNE to UAH ₴ 48.83424 1 RUNE to VES Bs 83.993 1 RUNE to PKR Rs 331.8315 1 RUNE to KZT ₸ 612.62838 1 RUNE to THB ฿ 39.64233 1 RUNE to TWD NT$ 38.31737 1 RUNE to AED د.إ 4.34161 1 RUNE to CHF Fr 0.95823 1 RUNE to HKD HK$ 9.16825 1 RUNE to MAD .د.م 10.95458 1 RUNE to MXN $ 23.84928

THORChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of THORChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About THORChain What is the price of THORChain (RUNE) today? The live price of THORChain (RUNE) is 1.183 USD . What is the market cap of THORChain (RUNE)? The current market cap of THORChain is $ 415.92M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RUNE by its real-time market price of 1.183 USD . What is the circulating supply of THORChain (RUNE)? The current circulating supply of THORChain (RUNE) is 351.58M USD . What was the highest price of THORChain (RUNE)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of THORChain (RUNE) is 11.482 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of THORChain (RUNE)? The 24-hour trading volume of THORChain (RUNE) is $ 6.50M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!