Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Router Protocol (ROUTE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Router Protocol (ROUTE) Information Router Protocol is a crosschain-liquidity aggregator platform that was built to seamlessly provide bridging infrastructure between current and emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain solutions. The goal is to enable users to swap their assets from different networks seamlessly in a near-instant and low-cost manner. Official Website: https://www.routerprotocol.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x60F67E1015b3f069DD4358a78c38f83fE3a667A9 Buy ROUTE Now!

Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Router Protocol (ROUTE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.06M $ 3.06M $ 3.06M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 452.67M $ 452.67M $ 452.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.76M $ 6.76M $ 6.76M All-Time High: $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 All-Time Low: $ 0.003755757650098377 $ 0.003755757650098377 $ 0.003755757650098377 Current Price: $ 0.00676 $ 0.00676 $ 0.00676 Learn more about Router Protocol (ROUTE) price

Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Router Protocol (ROUTE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROUTE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROUTE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROUTE's tokenomics, explore ROUTE token's live price!

How to Buy ROUTE Interested in adding Router Protocol (ROUTE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ROUTE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ROUTE on MEXC now!

Router Protocol (ROUTE) Price History Analysing the price history of ROUTE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ROUTE Price History now!

ROUTE Price Prediction Want to know where ROUTE might be heading? Our ROUTE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ROUTE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!