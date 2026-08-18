Oasis (ROSE) Technical Analysis Today The Oasis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ROSE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Oasis's analysis below. Sign Up

Oasis (ROSE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.005316 -- -7.02% -1.71% -44.35%

Oasis Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Oasis across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 6 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.005315 0.005314 R2 0.005314 0.005312 R1 0.005312 0.005312 PP 0.005311 0.005311 S1 0.005308 0.005309 S2 0.005307 0.005309 S3 0.005305 0.005307

Oasis Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $2.29 M $2.50 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.41 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.45 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.08M 7-Day Active Buys $1.25 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.17 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Oasis Capital Flow Net Inflow ROSEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.06 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Oasis (ROSE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Oasis price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ROSE / USDT $0.005316 $0.005316 $0.005316 +0.07% 10.87M (USDT) Trade ROSE / USDC $0.005317 $0.005317 $0.005317 0.00% 10.70M (USDT) Trade