The Root Network (ROOT) Information ROOT is the lifeforce of The Root Network. More than just a blockchain, The Root Network is decentralized, community-owned and designed to power and connect digital experiences within Futureverse and beyond. Official Website: https://www.therootnetwork.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.futureverse.com/research?index=whitepaper Block Explorer: https://rootscan.io/

The Root Network (ROOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Root Network (ROOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.10M Total Supply: $ 12.00B Circulating Supply: $ 3.36B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 39.65M All-Time High: $ 0.1329 All-Time Low: $ 0.002998370160641525 Current Price: $ 0.003304

The Root Network (ROOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Root Network (ROOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ROOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ROOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ROOT's tokenomics, explore ROOT token's live price!

