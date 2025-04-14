What is ROD.AI (RODAI)

RODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.

ROD.AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ROD.AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check RODAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ROD.AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ROD.AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ROD.AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ROD.AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RODAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ROD.AI price prediction page.

ROD.AI Price History

Tracing RODAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RODAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ROD.AI price history page.

How to buy ROD.AI (RODAI)

Looking for how to buy ROD.AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ROD.AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RODAI to Local Currencies

1 RODAI to VND ₫ 0.00006974352 1 RODAI to AUD A$ 0.0000000042976 1 RODAI to GBP ￡ 0.00000000204 1 RODAI to EUR € 0.0000000023936 1 RODAI to USD $ 0.00000000272 1 RODAI to MYR RM 0.0000000119952 1 RODAI to TRY ₺ 0.000000103496 1 RODAI to JPY ¥ 0.0000003899392 1 RODAI to RUB ₽ 0.0000002237744 1 RODAI to INR ₹ 0.0000002339744 1 RODAI to IDR Rp 0.000046101688 1 RODAI to KRW ₩ 0.000003863624 1 RODAI to PHP ₱ 0.0000001550944 1 RODAI to EGP ￡E. 0.0000001386656 1 RODAI to BRL R$ 0.0000000158576 1 RODAI to CAD C$ 0.0000000037536 1 RODAI to BDT ৳ 0.0000003304528 1 RODAI to NGN ₦ 0.0000043659536 1 RODAI to UAH ₴ 0.0000001122816 1 RODAI to VES Bs 0.00000019312 1 RODAI to PKR Rs 0.00000076296 1 RODAI to KZT ₸ 0.0000014085792 1 RODAI to THB ฿ 0.0000000913104 1 RODAI to TWD NT$ 0.000000087992 1 RODAI to AED د.إ 0.0000000099824 1 RODAI to CHF Fr 0.0000000022304 1 RODAI to HKD HK$ 0.00000002108 1 RODAI to MAD .د.م 0.0000000251872 1 RODAI to MXN $ 0.0000000545088

ROD.AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ROD.AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ROD.AI What is the price of ROD.AI (RODAI) today? The live price of ROD.AI (RODAI) is 0.00000000272 USD . What is the market cap of ROD.AI (RODAI)? The current market cap of ROD.AI is $ 149.05K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RODAI by its real-time market price of 0.00000000272 USD . What is the circulating supply of ROD.AI (RODAI)? The current circulating supply of ROD.AI (RODAI) is 54.80T USD . What was the highest price of ROD.AI (RODAI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of ROD.AI (RODAI) is 0.0000000444 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ROD.AI (RODAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of ROD.AI (RODAI) is $ 58.46K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!