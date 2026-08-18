Roam (ROAM) Technical Analysis Today The Roam Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ROAM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Roam's analysis below. Sign Up

Roam (ROAM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.011204 -- +5.09% +3.50% +100.14%

Roam Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Roam across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 6 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.011241 0.011236 R2 0.011236 0.011233 R1 0.011233 0.011231 PP 0.011228 0.011228 S1 0.011225 0.011225 S2 0.01122 0.011223 S3 0.011217 0.01122

Roam Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.02M $0.01 M $0.04 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Roam Capital Flow Net Inflow ROAMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Roam (ROAM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Roam price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ROAM / USDT $0.011196 $0.011196 $0.011196 -5.22% 3.89M (USDT) Trade