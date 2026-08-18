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The live Rainbow price today is 0.01351 GBP.RNBW market cap is 2,837,100 GBP. Track real-time RNBW to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Rainbow price today is 0.01351 GBP.RNBW market cap is 2,837,100 GBP. Track real-time RNBW to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Rainbow Price(RNBW)

1 RNBW to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0098623
￡0.0098623￡0.0098623
-1.67%1D
GBP
Rainbow (RNBW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:30:58 (UTC+8)

Rainbow Price Today

The live Rainbow (RNBW) price today is ￡ 0.01351, with a 1.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current RNBW to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01351 per RNBW.

Rainbow currently ranks #1444 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.84M, with a circulating supply of 210.00M RNBW. During the last 24 hours, RNBW traded between ￡ 0.01333 (low) and ￡ 0.01398 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0818322495508148115, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0079071212075639178.

In short-term performance, RNBW moved 0.00% in the last hour and -11.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.77K.

Rainbow (RNBW) Market Information

No.1444

￡ 2.84M
￡ 2.84M￡ 2.84M

￡ 58.77K
￡ 58.77K￡ 58.77K

￡ 13.51M
￡ 13.51M￡ 13.51M

210.00M
210.00M 210.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

21.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Rainbow is ￡ 2.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.77K. The circulating supply of RNBW is 210.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 13.51M.

Rainbow Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.01333
￡ 0.01333￡ 0.01333
24H Low
￡ 0.01398
￡ 0.01398￡ 0.01398
24H High

￡ 0.01333
￡ 0.01333￡ 0.01333

￡ 0.01398
￡ 0.01398￡ 0.01398

￡ 0.0818322495508148115
￡ 0.0818322495508148115￡ 0.0818322495508148115

￡ 0.0079071212075639178
￡ 0.0079071212075639178￡ 0.0079071212075639178

0.00%

-1.67%

-11.12%

-11.12%

Rainbow (RNBW) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Rainbow for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0001675-1.67%
30 Days￡ -0.00106-7.28%
60 Days￡ -0.00176-11.53%
90 Days￡ -0.00425-23.94%
Rainbow Price Change Today

Today, RNBW recorded a change of ￡ -0.0001675 (-1.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Rainbow 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00106 (-7.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Rainbow 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RNBW saw a change of ￡ -0.00176 (-11.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Rainbow 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.00425 (-23.94%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Rainbow (RNBW)?

Check out the Rainbow Price History page now.

Analysis for Rainbow

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Rainbow recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Rainbow market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the RNBW market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

**Market Structure** RNBW_USDT 4-hour chart: The current price is at 0.01626 USDT, situated 1.2% below the central pivot point of 0.01646. Both the Simple Moving Average (SMA) group and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) group have registered seven buy signals, with the price currently trading above the moving average system. The current price lies within the range between S1 (0.01582) and the central pivot, indicating a bullish structure but failing to break through the pivot. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator shows a death cross pattern, with the fast and slow lines aligning in a manner that reflects the layered signals from the moving average system. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, while KDJ and StochRSI data are missing, making it impossible to confirm short-term momentum distribution. Additionally, Bollinger Band data is unavailable, so volatility dynamics cannot be assessed. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, the central pivot at 0.01646 is 1.2% away from the current price, with R1 positioned at 0.01687 (+3.8%), acting as near-term resistance. On the downside, S1 support stands at 0.01582, 2.7% below the current price, while S2, the farther support level, is located at 0.01541 (-5.2%).

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Rainbow's prices?

Several key factors influence Rainbow (RNBW) cryptocurrency prices:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence
2. Trading volume and liquidity levels
3. Overall crypto market trends and Bitcoin correlation
4. Project development progress and roadmap milestones
5. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi tokens
7. Supply and demand dynamics
8. Community engagement and social media buzz
9. Technical analysis patterns and support/resistance levels
10. Broader economic conditions and risk appetite

Why do people want to know Rainbow's price today?

People want to know Rainbow (RNBW) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, determining optimal buy/sell timing, and managing investment risk. Real-time price data helps investors assess volatility.

Price Prediction for Rainbow

Rainbow (RNBW) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RNBW in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rainbow (RNBW) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rainbow could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rainbow will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RNBW price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rainbow Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Rainbow in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Rainbow? Buying RNBW is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Rainbow. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Rainbow (RNBW) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Rainbow will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Rainbow (RNBW) Guide

What can you do with Rainbow

Owning Rainbow allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Rainbow (RNBW) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Rainbow (RNBW)

The wallet that rewards you for having fun onchain.

Rainbow Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rainbow, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Rainbow Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBinance Alpha SpotlightCoinList Launchpad

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rainbow

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:30:58 (UTC+8)

Rainbow (RNBW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Rainbow

RNBW USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RNBW with leverage. Explore RNBW USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Rainbow (RNBW) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Rainbow price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RNBW/USDT
￡0.009855
￡0.009855￡0.009855
-1.60%
4.33M (USDT)
RNBW/USDC
￡0.0098404
￡0.0098404￡0.0098404
-1.60%
4.21M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RNBW-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

RNBW
RNBW
GBP
GBP

1 RNBW = 0.0098622 GBP