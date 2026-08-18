Rainbow Price(RNBW)
The live Rainbow (RNBW) price today is ￡ 0.01351, with a 1.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current RNBW to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01351 per RNBW.
Rainbow currently ranks #1444 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.84M, with a circulating supply of 210.00M RNBW. During the last 24 hours, RNBW traded between ￡ 0.01333 (low) and ￡ 0.01398 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0818322495508148115, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0079071212075639178.
In short-term performance, RNBW moved 0.00% in the last hour and -11.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.77K.
No.1444
21.00%
BASE
The current Market Cap of Rainbow is ￡ 2.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.77K. The circulating supply of RNBW is 210.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 13.51M.
0.00%
-1.67%
-11.12%
-11.12%
Track the price changes of Rainbow for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0001675
|-1.67%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.00106
|-7.28%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.00176
|-11.53%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.00425
|-23.94%
Today, RNBW recorded a change of ￡ -0.0001675 (-1.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00106 (-7.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, RNBW saw a change of ￡ -0.00176 (-11.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.00425 (-23.94%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Rainbow (RNBW)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Rainbow recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the RNBW market: bearish, bullish 35% | bearish 65%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
**Market Structure** RNBW_USDT 4-hour chart: The current price is at 0.01626 USDT, situated 1.2% below the central pivot point of 0.01646. Both the Simple Moving Average (SMA) group and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) group have registered seven buy signals, with the price currently trading above the moving average system. The current price lies within the range between S1 (0.01582) and the central pivot, indicating a bullish structure but failing to break through the pivot. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator shows a death cross pattern, with the fast and slow lines aligning in a manner that reflects the layered signals from the moving average system. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, while KDJ and StochRSI data are missing, making it impossible to confirm short-term momentum distribution. Additionally, Bollinger Band data is unavailable, so volatility dynamics cannot be assessed. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, the central pivot at 0.01646 is 1.2% away from the current price, with R1 positioned at 0.01687 (+3.8%), acting as near-term resistance. On the downside, S1 support stands at 0.01582, 2.7% below the current price, while S2, the farther support level, is located at 0.01541 (-5.2%).
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Rainbow could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Rainbow, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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