Rainbow Price Today

The live Rainbow (RNBW) price today is ￡ 0.01351, with a 1.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current RNBW to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01351 per RNBW.

Rainbow currently ranks #1444 by market capitalisation at ￡ 2.84M, with a circulating supply of 210.00M RNBW. During the last 24 hours, RNBW traded between ￡ 0.01333 (low) and ￡ 0.01398 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0818322495508148115, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0079071212075639178.

In short-term performance, RNBW moved 0.00% in the last hour and -11.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 58.77K.

Rainbow (RNBW) Market Information

Rank No.1444 Market Cap ￡ 2.84M￡ 2.84M ￡ 2.84M Volume (24H) ￡ 58.77K￡ 58.77K ￡ 58.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 13.51M￡ 13.51M ￡ 13.51M Circulation Supply 210.00M 210.00M 210.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 21.00% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Rainbow is ￡ 2.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 58.77K. The circulating supply of RNBW is 210.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 13.51M.