River (RIVER) Technical Analysis Today The River Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RIVER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about River's analysis below. Sign Up

River (RIVER) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $2.5976 -- -2.32% -21.11% -57.64%

River Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of River across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 2.6016 2.6013 R2 2.6013 2.6009 R1 2.6006 2.6007 PP 2.6003 2.6003 S1 2.5996 2.5999 S2 2.5993 2.5997 S3 2.5986 2.5993

River Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.13M $6.77 M $7.90 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.07M 3-Day Active Buys $2.30 M 3-Day Active Sells $2.23 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $4.43 M 7-Day Active Sells $4.40 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. River Capital Flow Net Inflow RIVERUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 2.60 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 2.71 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 2.68 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 2.70 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 2.62 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade River (RIVER) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live River price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume RIVER / USDT $2.5976 $2.5976 $2.5976 -4.08% 29.64K (USDT) Trade