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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on River, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on River, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About RIVER

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River (RIVER) Technical Analysis Today

River (RIVER) Technical Analysis Today

The River Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RIVER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about River's analysis below.

River (RIVER) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$2.5976---2.32%-21.11%-57.64%
Know more about River Price

River Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of River across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 3
Neutral 5
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 1Buy 11
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 4Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
2.6016
2.6013
R2
2.6013
2.6009
R1
2.6006
2.6007
PP
2.6003
2.6003
S1
2.5996
2.5999
S2
2.5993
2.5997
S3
2.5986
2.5993

River Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.13M
$6.77 M
$7.90 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.07M
3-Day Active Buys
$2.30 M
3-Day Active Sells
$2.23 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$4.43 M
7-Day Active Sells
$4.40 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

River Capital Flow

Net InflowRIVERUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M2.60
2026-08-17-$0.02 M2.71
2026-08-16$0.00 M2.68
2026-08-15$0.00 M2.70
2026-08-14$0.00 M2.62

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about River

Trade River (RIVER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live River price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RIVER/USDT
$2.5976
$2.5976$2.5976
-4.08%
29.64K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

RIVER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RIVER
RIVER
USD
USD

1 RIVER = 2.5976 USD