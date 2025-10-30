The live River price today is 7.7787 USD. Track real-time RIVER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RIVER price trend easily at MEXC now.The live River price today is 7.7787 USD. Track real-time RIVER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RIVER price trend easily at MEXC now.

River Logo

River Price(RIVER)

1 RIVER to USD Live Price:

$7.7787
$7.7787$7.7787
-1.83%1D
USD
River (RIVER) Live Price Chart
River (RIVER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 7.4847
$ 7.4847$ 7.4847
24H Low
$ 8.4566
$ 8.4566$ 8.4566
24H High

$ 7.4847
$ 7.4847$ 7.4847

$ 8.4566
$ 8.4566$ 8.4566

$ 10.246419991222751
$ 10.246419991222751$ 10.246419991222751

$ 1.137662800262792
$ 1.137662800262792$ 1.137662800262792

-2.66%

-1.83%

-12.44%

-12.44%

River (RIVER) real-time price is $ 7.7787. Over the past 24 hours, RIVER traded between a low of $ 7.4847 and a high of $ 8.4566, showing active market volatility. RIVER's all-time high price is $ 10.246419991222751, while its all-time low price is $ 1.137662800262792.

In terms of short-term performance, RIVER has changed by -2.66% over the past hour, -1.83% over 24 hours, and -12.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

River (RIVER) Market Information

No.238

$ 152.46M
$ 152.46M$ 152.46M

$ 585.48K
$ 585.48K$ 585.48K

$ 777.87M
$ 777.87M$ 777.87M

19.60M
19.60M 19.60M

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

19.60%

ETH

The current Market Cap of River is $ 152.46M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 585.48K. The circulating supply of RIVER is 19.60M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 777.87M.

River (RIVER) Price History USD

Track the price changes of River for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.145004-1.83%
30 Days$ +5.4857+239.23%
60 Days$ +7.2787+1,455.74%
90 Days$ +7.2787+1,455.74%
River Price Change Today

Today, RIVER recorded a change of $ -0.145004 (-1.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

River 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +5.4857 (+239.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

River 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RIVER saw a change of $ +7.2787 (+1,455.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

River 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +7.2787 (+1,455.74%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of River (RIVER)?

Check out the River Price History page now.

What is River (RIVER)

River is building a chain-abstraction stablecoin system that enables cross-chain collateral, yield, and liquidity—all without bridging. Powered by the omni-CDP stablecoin satUSD, users can earn, leverage, and scale across different ecosystems natively.

River is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your River investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RIVER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about River on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your River buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

River Price Prediction (USD)

How much will River (RIVER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your River (RIVER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for River.

Check the River price prediction now!

River (RIVER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of River (RIVER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RIVER token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy River (RIVER)

Looking for how to buy River? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase River on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RIVER to Local Currencies

1 River(RIVER) to VND
204,696.4905
1 River(RIVER) to AUD
A$11.823624
1 River(RIVER) to GBP
5.911812
1 River(RIVER) to EUR
6.689682
1 River(RIVER) to USD
$7.7787
1 River(RIVER) to MYR
RM32.67054
1 River(RIVER) to TRY
326.549826
1 River(RIVER) to JPY
¥1,197.9198
1 River(RIVER) to ARS
ARS$11,176.280586
1 River(RIVER) to RUB
623.929527
1 River(RIVER) to INR
689.97069
1 River(RIVER) to IDR
Rp129,644.948142
1 River(RIVER) to PHP
458.865513
1 River(RIVER) to EGP
￡E.367.310214
1 River(RIVER) to BRL
R$41.849406
1 River(RIVER) to CAD
C$10.812393
1 River(RIVER) to BDT
951.023862
1 River(RIVER) to NGN
11,257.101279
1 River(RIVER) to COP
$30,267.310635
1 River(RIVER) to ZAR
R.134.882658
1 River(RIVER) to UAH
326.627613
1 River(RIVER) to TZS
T.Sh.19,159.327035
1 River(RIVER) to VES
Bs1,703.5353
1 River(RIVER) to CLP
$7,327.5354
1 River(RIVER) to PKR
Rs2,201.683248
1 River(RIVER) to KZT
4,126.60035
1 River(RIVER) to THB
฿252.652176
1 River(RIVER) to TWD
NT$239.117238
1 River(RIVER) to AED
د.إ28.547829
1 River(RIVER) to CHF
Fr6.22296
1 River(RIVER) to HKD
HK$60.362712
1 River(RIVER) to AMD
֏2,977.997508
1 River(RIVER) to MAD
.د.م72.030762
1 River(RIVER) to MXN
$144.372672
1 River(RIVER) to SAR
ريال29.170125
1 River(RIVER) to ETB
Br1,196.130699
1 River(RIVER) to KES
KSh1,005.474762
1 River(RIVER) to JOD
د.أ5.5150983
1 River(RIVER) to PLN
28.547829
1 River(RIVER) to RON
лв34.148493
1 River(RIVER) to SEK
kr73.508715
1 River(RIVER) to BGN
лв13.068216
1 River(RIVER) to HUF
Ft2,615.510088
1 River(RIVER) to CZK
163.819422
1 River(RIVER) to KWD
د.ك2.3802822
1 River(RIVER) to ILS
25.280775
1 River(RIVER) to BOB
Bs53.750817
1 River(RIVER) to AZN
13.22379
1 River(RIVER) to TJS
SM71.56404
1 River(RIVER) to GEL
21.158064
1 River(RIVER) to AOA
Kz7,129.878633
1 River(RIVER) to BHD
.د.ب2.9247912
1 River(RIVER) to BMD
$7.7787
1 River(RIVER) to DKK
kr50.172615
1 River(RIVER) to HNL
L204.57981
1 River(RIVER) to MUR
354.475359
1 River(RIVER) to NAD
$134.57151
1 River(RIVER) to NOK
kr78.409296
1 River(RIVER) to NZD
$13.534938
1 River(RIVER) to PAB
B/.7.7787
1 River(RIVER) to PGK
K32.748327
1 River(RIVER) to QAR
ر.ق28.314468
1 River(RIVER) to RSD
дин.787.048866
1 River(RIVER) to UZS
soʻm93,719.255553
1 River(RIVER) to ALL
L650.532681
1 River(RIVER) to ANG
ƒ13.923873
1 River(RIVER) to AWG
ƒ13.923873
1 River(RIVER) to BBD
$15.5574
1 River(RIVER) to BAM
KM13.068216
1 River(RIVER) to BIF
Fr22,939.3863
1 River(RIVER) to BND
$10.034523
1 River(RIVER) to BSD
$7.7787
1 River(RIVER) to JMD
$1,243.736343
1 River(RIVER) to KHR
31,239.725922
1 River(RIVER) to KMF
Fr3,290.3901
1 River(RIVER) to LAK
169,102.170531
1 River(RIVER) to LKR
රු2,367.914067
1 River(RIVER) to MDL
L131.304456
1 River(RIVER) to MGA
Ar34,882.02441
1 River(RIVER) to MOP
P62.2296
1 River(RIVER) to MVR
119.01411
1 River(RIVER) to MWK
MK13,504.678857
1 River(RIVER) to MZN
MT497.136717
1 River(RIVER) to NPR
रु1,103.486382
1 River(RIVER) to PYG
55,166.5404
1 River(RIVER) to RWF
Fr11,302.4511
1 River(RIVER) to SBD
$64.018701
1 River(RIVER) to SCR
107.657208
1 River(RIVER) to SRD
$300.568968
1 River(RIVER) to SVC
$68.063625
1 River(RIVER) to SZL
L134.57151
1 River(RIVER) to TMT
m27.303237
1 River(RIVER) to TND
د.ت22.8849354
1 River(RIVER) to TTD
$52.661799
1 River(RIVER) to UGX
Sh27,100.9908
1 River(RIVER) to XAF
Fr4,410.5229
1 River(RIVER) to XCD
$21.00249
1 River(RIVER) to XOF
Fr4,410.5229
1 River(RIVER) to XPF
Fr801.2061
1 River(RIVER) to BWP
P104.23458
1 River(RIVER) to BZD
$15.635187
1 River(RIVER) to CVE
$737.42076
1 River(RIVER) to DJF
Fr1,384.6086
1 River(RIVER) to DOP
$499.470327
1 River(RIVER) to DZD
د.ج1,010.997639
1 River(RIVER) to FJD
$17.657649
1 River(RIVER) to GNF
Fr67,635.7965
1 River(RIVER) to GTQ
Q59.584842
1 River(RIVER) to GYD
$1,628.315271
1 River(RIVER) to ISK
kr964.5588

River Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of River, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official River Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About River

How much is River (RIVER) worth today?
The live RIVER price in USD is 7.7787 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RIVER to USD price?
The current price of RIVER to USD is $ 7.7787. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of River?
The market cap for RIVER is $ 152.46M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RIVER?
The circulating supply of RIVER is 19.60M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RIVER?
RIVER achieved an ATH price of 10.246419991222751 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RIVER?
RIVER saw an ATL price of 1.137662800262792 USD.
What is the trading volume of RIVER?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RIVER is $ 585.48K USD.
Will RIVER go higher this year?
RIVER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RIVER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

