The live Sunrise Layer price today is 0.00874 USD. Track real-time RISE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Sunrise Layer Logo

Sunrise Layer Price(RISE)

1 RISE to USD Live Price:

-1.58%1D
USD
Sunrise Layer (RISE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:44:42 (UTC+8)

Sunrise Layer (RISE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.09%

-1.58%

-1.37%

-1.37%

Sunrise Layer (RISE) real-time price is $ 0.00874. Over the past 24 hours, RISE traded between a low of $ 0.008587 and a high of $ 0.009003, showing active market volatility. RISE's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, RISE has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, -1.58% over 24 hours, and -1.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sunrise Layer (RISE) Market Information

SUNRISE

The current Market Cap of Sunrise Layer is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 123.45K. The circulating supply of RISE is --, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.37M.

Sunrise Layer (RISE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Sunrise Layer for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00014031-1.58%
30 Days$ -0.002306-20.88%
60 Days$ -0.004891-35.89%
90 Days$ -0.03126-78.15%
Sunrise Layer Price Change Today

Today, RISE recorded a change of $ -0.00014031 (-1.58%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Sunrise Layer 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.002306 (-20.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Sunrise Layer 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RISE saw a change of $ -0.004891 (-35.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Sunrise Layer 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03126 (-78.15%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Sunrise Layer (RISE)?

Check out the Sunrise Layer Price History page now.

What is Sunrise Layer (RISE)

Integrating Data Availability layer and Liquidity Hub functions into a single platform powered by Proof-of-Liquidity — enabling sovereign rollups and leading L1s like Ethereum and Solana to connect seamlessly through deep, shared liquidity.

Sunrise Layer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Sunrise Layer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RISE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Sunrise Layer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Sunrise Layer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Sunrise Layer Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Sunrise Layer (RISE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Sunrise Layer (RISE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Sunrise Layer.

Check the Sunrise Layer price prediction now!

Sunrise Layer (RISE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Sunrise Layer (RISE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RISE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Sunrise Layer (RISE)

Looking for how to buy Sunrise Layer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Sunrise Layer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Sunrise Layer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sunrise Layer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Sunrise Layer Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sunrise Layer

How much is Sunrise Layer (RISE) worth today?
The live RISE price in USD is 0.00874 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RISE to USD price?
The current price of RISE to USD is $ 0.00874. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Sunrise Layer?
The market cap for RISE is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RISE?
The circulating supply of RISE is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RISE?
RISE achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RISE?
RISE saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of RISE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RISE is $ 123.45K USD.
Will RISE go higher this year?
RISE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RISE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Sunrise Layer (RISE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

