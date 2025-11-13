Hyperion (RION) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Hyperion (RION), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Hyperion (RION) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 8.14M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 19.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.86M
All-Time High: $ 1.1977
All-Time Low: $ 0.02813140542022481
Current Price: $ 0.4286

Hyperion (RION) Information Hyperion is a high-performance platform powered by Aptos’ parallel execution engine. By combining swap aggregation, market-making (CLMM and the upcoming DLMM), and vault strategies into one seamless on-chain experience, Hyperion is building the unified liquidity and trading layer of Aptos. Hyperion is a high-performance platform powered by Aptos’ parallel execution engine. By combining swap aggregation, market-making (CLMM and the upcoming DLMM), and vault strategies into one seamless on-chain experience, Hyperion is building the unified liquidity and trading layer of Aptos. Official Website: https://hyperion.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.hyperion.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xc0c240c870606a5cb3150795e2d0dfff9f1f7456

Hyperion (RION) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hyperion (RION) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RION tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RION tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RION's tokenomics, explore RION token's live price!

How to Buy RION

Hyperion (RION) Price History
Analysing the price history of RION helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

RION Price Prediction
Want to know where RION might be heading? Our RION price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

