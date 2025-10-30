What is Hyperion (RION)

Hyperion is a high-performance platform powered by Aptos' parallel execution engine. By combining swap aggregation, market-making (CLMM and the upcoming DLMM), and vault strategies into one seamless on-chain experience, Hyperion is building the unified liquidity and trading layer of Aptos.

Hyperion (RION) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hyperion How much is Hyperion (RION) worth today? The live RION price in USD is 0.4174 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current RION to USD price? $ 0.4174 . Check out The current price of RION to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Hyperion? The market cap for RION is $ 7.93M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of RION? The circulating supply of RION is 19.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RION? RION achieved an ATH price of 1.2065187860831725 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RION? RION saw an ATL price of 0.02813140542022481 USD . What is the trading volume of RION? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RION is $ 74.31K USD . Will RION go higher this year? RION might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RION price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

