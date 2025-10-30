The live RICE AI price today is 0.0593 USD. Track real-time RICE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RICE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live RICE AI price today is 0.0593 USD. Track real-time RICE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RICE price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About RICE

RICE Price Info

RICE Whitepaper

RICE Official Website

RICE Tokenomics

RICE Price Forecast

RICE History

RICE Buying Guide

RICE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

RICE Spot

RICE USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

RICE AI Logo

RICE AI Price(RICE)

1 RICE to USD Live Price:

$0.0593
$0.0593$0.0593
+1.10%1D
USD
RICE AI (RICE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:44:28 (UTC+8)

RICE AI (RICE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0541
$ 0.0541$ 0.0541
24H Low
$ 0.06731
$ 0.06731$ 0.06731
24H High

$ 0.0541
$ 0.0541$ 0.0541

$ 0.06731
$ 0.06731$ 0.06731

--
----

--
----

-3.74%

+1.10%

+21.09%

+21.09%

RICE AI (RICE) real-time price is $ 0.0593. Over the past 24 hours, RICE traded between a low of $ 0.0541 and a high of $ 0.06731, showing active market volatility. RICE's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, RICE has changed by -3.74% over the past hour, +1.10% over 24 hours, and +21.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

RICE AI (RICE) Market Information

--
----

$ 109.59K
$ 109.59K$ 109.59K

$ 59.30M
$ 59.30M$ 59.30M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of RICE AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 109.59K. The circulating supply of RICE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.30M.

RICE AI (RICE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of RICE AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0006452+1.10%
30 Days$ -0.0527-47.06%
60 Days$ -0.01551-20.74%
90 Days$ +0.0543+1,086.00%
RICE AI Price Change Today

Today, RICE recorded a change of $ +0.0006452 (+1.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

RICE AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0527 (-47.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

RICE AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RICE saw a change of $ -0.01551 (-20.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

RICE AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0543 (+1,086.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of RICE AI (RICE)?

Check out the RICE AI Price History page now.

What is RICE AI (RICE)

RICE AI is a platform for crowdsourced robotics data collection. It enables teleoperators to remotely control robots and gather data from robot vision, joint movements, and force measurements. Teleoperators can use webcams with skeleton detection, joysticks, VR controllers, or teleoperation rigs, earning token rewards based on the device's dexterity.

RICE AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your RICE AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RICE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about RICE AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your RICE AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

RICE AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will RICE AI (RICE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your RICE AI (RICE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for RICE AI.

Check the RICE AI price prediction now!

RICE AI (RICE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RICE AI (RICE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RICE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy RICE AI (RICE)

Looking for how to buy RICE AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase RICE AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RICE to Local Currencies

1 RICE AI(RICE) to VND
1,560.4795
1 RICE AI(RICE) to AUD
A$0.090136
1 RICE AI(RICE) to GBP
0.044475
1 RICE AI(RICE) to EUR
0.050998
1 RICE AI(RICE) to USD
$0.0593
1 RICE AI(RICE) to MYR
RM0.24906
1 RICE AI(RICE) to TRY
2.488821
1 RICE AI(RICE) to JPY
¥9.1322
1 RICE AI(RICE) to ARS
ARS$85.201054
1 RICE AI(RICE) to RUB
4.758232
1 RICE AI(RICE) to INR
5.258724
1 RICE AI(RICE) to IDR
Rp988.332938
1 RICE AI(RICE) to PHP
3.495142
1 RICE AI(RICE) to EGP
￡E.2.79896
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BRL
R$0.319034
1 RICE AI(RICE) to CAD
C$0.082427
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BDT
7.250018
1 RICE AI(RICE) to NGN
85.817181
1 RICE AI(RICE) to COP
$231.640625
1 RICE AI(RICE) to ZAR
R.1.02589
1 RICE AI(RICE) to UAH
2.490007
1 RICE AI(RICE) to TZS
T.Sh.146.058865
1 RICE AI(RICE) to VES
Bs12.9867
1 RICE AI(RICE) to CLP
$55.8606
1 RICE AI(RICE) to PKR
Rs16.784272
1 RICE AI(RICE) to KZT
31.45865
1 RICE AI(RICE) to THB
฿1.923692
1 RICE AI(RICE) to TWD
NT$1.821696
1 RICE AI(RICE) to AED
د.إ0.217631
1 RICE AI(RICE) to CHF
Fr0.04744
1 RICE AI(RICE) to HKD
HK$0.460168
1 RICE AI(RICE) to AMD
֏22.702412
1 RICE AI(RICE) to MAD
.د.م0.549118
1 RICE AI(RICE) to MXN
$1.098829
1 RICE AI(RICE) to SAR
ريال0.222375
1 RICE AI(RICE) to ETB
Br9.118561
1 RICE AI(RICE) to KES
KSh7.662153
1 RICE AI(RICE) to JOD
د.أ0.0420437
1 RICE AI(RICE) to PLN
0.217038
1 RICE AI(RICE) to RON
лв0.260327
1 RICE AI(RICE) to SEK
kr0.559792
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BGN
лв0.099624
1 RICE AI(RICE) to HUF
Ft19.905824
1 RICE AI(RICE) to CZK
1.247079
1 RICE AI(RICE) to KWD
د.ك0.0181458
1 RICE AI(RICE) to ILS
0.192725
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BOB
Bs0.409763
1 RICE AI(RICE) to AZN
0.10081
1 RICE AI(RICE) to TJS
SM0.54556
1 RICE AI(RICE) to GEL
0.161296
1 RICE AI(RICE) to AOA
Kz54.353787
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BHD
.د.ب0.0223561
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BMD
$0.0593
1 RICE AI(RICE) to DKK
kr0.381892
1 RICE AI(RICE) to HNL
L1.55959
1 RICE AI(RICE) to MUR
2.702301
1 RICE AI(RICE) to NAD
$1.02589
1 RICE AI(RICE) to NOK
kr0.597151
1 RICE AI(RICE) to NZD
$0.103182
1 RICE AI(RICE) to PAB
B/.0.0593
1 RICE AI(RICE) to PGK
K0.249653
1 RICE AI(RICE) to QAR
ر.ق0.215852
1 RICE AI(RICE) to RSD
дин.5.995823
1 RICE AI(RICE) to UZS
soʻm714.457667
1 RICE AI(RICE) to ALL
L4.959259
1 RICE AI(RICE) to ANG
ƒ0.106147
1 RICE AI(RICE) to AWG
ƒ0.106147
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BBD
$0.1186
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BAM
KM0.099624
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BIF
Fr174.8757
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BND
$0.076497
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BSD
$0.0593
1 RICE AI(RICE) to JMD
$9.481477
1 RICE AI(RICE) to KHR
238.152358
1 RICE AI(RICE) to KMF
Fr25.0839
1 RICE AI(RICE) to LAK
1,289.130409
1 RICE AI(RICE) to LKR
රු18.051513
1 RICE AI(RICE) to MDL
L1.006914
1 RICE AI(RICE) to MGA
Ar265.91899
1 RICE AI(RICE) to MOP
P0.4744
1 RICE AI(RICE) to MVR
0.90729
1 RICE AI(RICE) to MWK
MK102.951323
1 RICE AI(RICE) to MZN
MT3.789863
1 RICE AI(RICE) to NPR
रु8.412298
1 RICE AI(RICE) to PYG
420.5556
1 RICE AI(RICE) to RWF
Fr86.1629
1 RICE AI(RICE) to SBD
$0.488039
1 RICE AI(RICE) to SCR
0.822491
1 RICE AI(RICE) to SRD
$2.291352
1 RICE AI(RICE) to SVC
$0.518875
1 RICE AI(RICE) to SZL
L1.02589
1 RICE AI(RICE) to TMT
m0.208143
1 RICE AI(RICE) to TND
د.ت0.1744606
1 RICE AI(RICE) to TTD
$0.401461
1 RICE AI(RICE) to UGX
Sh206.6012
1 RICE AI(RICE) to XAF
Fr33.5638
1 RICE AI(RICE) to XCD
$0.16011
1 RICE AI(RICE) to XOF
Fr33.5638
1 RICE AI(RICE) to XPF
Fr6.1079
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BWP
P0.79462
1 RICE AI(RICE) to BZD
$0.119193
1 RICE AI(RICE) to CVE
$5.62164
1 RICE AI(RICE) to DJF
Fr10.5554
1 RICE AI(RICE) to DOP
$3.807653
1 RICE AI(RICE) to DZD
د.ج7.707221
1 RICE AI(RICE) to FJD
$0.134018
1 RICE AI(RICE) to GNF
Fr515.6135
1 RICE AI(RICE) to GTQ
Q0.454238
1 RICE AI(RICE) to GYD
$12.413269
1 RICE AI(RICE) to ISK
kr7.3532

RICE AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RICE AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RICE AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RICE AI

How much is RICE AI (RICE) worth today?
The live RICE price in USD is 0.0593 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RICE to USD price?
The current price of RICE to USD is $ 0.0593. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of RICE AI?
The market cap for RICE is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RICE?
The circulating supply of RICE is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RICE?
RICE achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RICE?
RICE saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of RICE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RICE is $ 109.59K USD.
Will RICE go higher this year?
RICE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RICE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:44:28 (UTC+8)

RICE AI (RICE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RICE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RICE
RICE
USD
USD

1 RICE = 0.0593 USD

Trade RICE

RICE/USDT
$0.0593
$0.0593$0.0593
+0.98%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,601.88
$108,601.88$108,601.88

-2.60%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,827.43
$3,827.43$3,827.43

-3.14%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02260
$0.02260$0.02260

-38.57%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.33
$187.33$187.33

-4.78%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.2797
$2.2797$2.2797

-12.92%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,827.43
$3,827.43$3,827.43

-3.14%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,601.88
$108,601.88$108,601.88

-2.60%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.33
$187.33$187.33

-4.78%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4974
$2.4974$2.4974

-4.90%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18376
$0.18376$0.18376

-3.84%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02161
$0.02161$0.02161

+116.10%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003498
$0.0003498$0.0003498

+459.68%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0036275
$0.0036275$0.0036275

+3,930.55%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.136214
$0.136214$0.136214

+45.60%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000127
$0.000000000000000000000127$0.000000000000000000000127

+41.11%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002584
$0.000002584$0.000002584

+37.37%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005023
$0.005023$0.005023

+33.66%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.8850
$0.8850$0.8850

+26.42%