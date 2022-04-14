Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Retard Finder Coin (RFC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Information $RFC is a token issued by the Twitter account @IfindRetards, which has previously interacted with Elon Musk. Official Website: https://www.retardfindercoin.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/C3DwDjT17gDvvCYC2nsdGHxDHVmQRdhKfpAdqQ29pump Buy RFC Now!

Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Retard Finder Coin (RFC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.02M $ 7.02M $ 7.02M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 961.55M $ 961.55M $ 961.55M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.30M $ 7.30M $ 7.30M All-Time High: $ 0.146995 $ 0.146995 $ 0.146995 All-Time Low: $ 0.00527494165702875 $ 0.00527494165702875 $ 0.00527494165702875 Current Price: $ 0.007303 $ 0.007303 $ 0.007303 Learn more about Retard Finder Coin (RFC) price

Retard Finder Coin (RFC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Retard Finder Coin (RFC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RFC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RFC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RFC's tokenomics, explore RFC token's live price!

