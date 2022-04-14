REVOX (REX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into REVOX (REX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

REVOX (REX) Information REVOX.AI is building the shared AI interface for Web3 through its permissionless machine learning infrastructure, empowering the construction and innovation of decentralized AI applications through modular agents. REVOX's flagship super-app Web3 GPT Lense, Smart Wallet and ReadON DAO APP have already garnered over 21 million users worldwide. Official Website: https://www.revox.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.revox.ai/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x90869b3a42E399951bd5F5fF278B8CC5ee1Dc0fE

REVOX (REX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for REVOX (REX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 40.23M $ 40.23M $ 40.23M Total Supply: $ 3.00B $ 3.00B $ 3.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.95B $ 1.95B $ 1.95B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 61.85M $ 61.85M $ 61.85M All-Time High: $ 0.060105 $ 0.060105 $ 0.060105 All-Time Low: $ 0.004696973482696565 $ 0.004696973482696565 $ 0.004696973482696565 Current Price: $ 0.020617 $ 0.020617 $ 0.020617 Learn more about REVOX (REX) price

REVOX (REX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of REVOX (REX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REX's tokenomics, explore REX token's live price!

