What is REVOX (REX)

REVOX.AI is building the shared AI interface for Web3 through its permissionless machine learning infrastructure, empowering the construction and innovation of decentralized AI applications through modular agents. REVOX's flagship super-app Web3 GPT Lense, Smart Wallet and ReadON DAO APP have already garnered over 21 million users worldwide.

REVOX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your REVOX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check REX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about REVOX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your REVOX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

REVOX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as REVOX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of REX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our REVOX price prediction page.

REVOX Price History

Tracing REX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing REX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our REVOX price history page.

How to buy REVOX (REX)

Looking for how to buy REVOX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase REVOX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

REX to Local Currencies

1 REX to VND ₫ 266.589477 1 REX to AUD A$ 0.01642726 1 REX to GBP ￡ 0.00779775 1 REX to EUR € 0.00904539 1 REX to USD $ 0.010397 1 REX to MYR RM 0.04585077 1 REX to TRY ₺ 0.39560585 1 REX to JPY ¥ 1.48718688 1 REX to RUB ₽ 0.85712868 1 REX to INR ₹ 0.89383009 1 REX to IDR Rp 173.28326402 1 REX to KRW ₩ 14.76841865 1 REX to PHP ₱ 0.59242106 1 REX to EGP ￡E. 0.52972715 1 REX to BRL R$ 0.06092642 1 REX to CAD C$ 0.01434786 1 REX to BDT ৳ 1.26313153 1 REX to NGN ₦ 16.68853661 1 REX to UAH ₴ 0.42918816 1 REX to VES Bs 0.738187 1 REX to PKR Rs 2.9163585 1 REX to KZT ₸ 5.38419042 1 REX to THB ฿ 0.34840347 1 REX to TWD NT$ 0.33675883 1 REX to AED د.إ 0.03815699 1 REX to CHF Fr 0.00842157 1 REX to HKD HK$ 0.08057675 1 REX to MAD .د.م 0.09627622 1 REX to MXN $ 0.20960352

REVOX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of REVOX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About REVOX What is the price of REVOX (REX) today? The live price of REVOX (REX) is 0.010397 USD . What is the market cap of REVOX (REX)? The current market cap of REVOX is $ 9.36M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of REX by its real-time market price of 0.010397 USD . What is the circulating supply of REVOX (REX)? The current circulating supply of REVOX (REX) is 900.00M USD . What was the highest price of REVOX (REX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of REVOX (REX) is 0.055316 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of REVOX (REX)? The 24-hour trading volume of REVOX (REX) is $ 27.84K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!