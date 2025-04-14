What is Retik Finance (RETIK)

Retik Finance (RETIK) is a cutting-edge decentralized finance (DeFi) project revolutionizing global transactions with its innovative suite of financial solutions. Introducing futuristic DeFi Debit Cards, a Smart Crypto Payment Gateway, AI-powered Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending, and a Multi-Chain Non-Custodial Highly Secured DeFi Wallet.

Retik Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Retik Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RETIK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Retik Finance price prediction page.

Retik Finance Price History

Tracing RETIK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RETIK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Retik Finance price history page.

RETIK to Local Currencies

1 RETIK to VND ₫ 51.051231 1 RETIK to AUD A$ 0.00314578 1 RETIK to GBP ￡ 0.00149325 1 RETIK to EUR € 0.00173217 1 RETIK to USD $ 0.001991 1 RETIK to MYR RM 0.00878031 1 RETIK to TRY ₺ 0.07573764 1 RETIK to JPY ¥ 0.28499174 1 RETIK to RUB ₽ 0.16373984 1 RETIK to INR ₹ 0.17128573 1 RETIK to IDR Rp 33.18332006 1 RETIK to KRW ₩ 2.83213777 1 RETIK to PHP ₱ 0.11352682 1 RETIK to EGP ￡E. 0.10150118 1 RETIK to BRL R$ 0.01162744 1 RETIK to CAD C$ 0.00274758 1 RETIK to BDT ৳ 0.24188659 1 RETIK to NGN ₦ 3.19581383 1 RETIK to UAH ₴ 0.08218848 1 RETIK to VES Bs 0.141361 1 RETIK to PKR Rs 0.5584755 1 RETIK to KZT ₸ 1.03105926 1 RETIK to THB ฿ 0.06685778 1 RETIK to TWD NT$ 0.06444867 1 RETIK to AED د.إ 0.00730697 1 RETIK to CHF Fr 0.00161271 1 RETIK to HKD HK$ 0.01543025 1 RETIK to MAD .د.م 0.01843666 1 RETIK to MXN $ 0.03999919

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Retik Finance What is the price of Retik Finance (RETIK) today? The live price of Retik Finance (RETIK) is 0.001991 USD . What is the market cap of Retik Finance (RETIK)? The current market cap of Retik Finance is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RETIK by its real-time market price of 0.001991 USD . What is the circulating supply of Retik Finance (RETIK)? The current circulating supply of Retik Finance (RETIK) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Retik Finance (RETIK)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Retik Finance (RETIK) is 2.49 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Retik Finance (RETIK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Retik Finance (RETIK) is $ 50.08K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

