Renewable Energy Token (RET) token is a BEP-20 token created on January 04, 2022 on the Binance Smart Chain network and that one designed to the functional and experience for all supporters of renewable energy. It allows them to participate in the creation of physical projects on renewable energy that are environmentally friendly. In addition, those who hold the RET, both contribute to the spread of renewable energy and benefit from its rewards
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
