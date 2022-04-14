Resolv (RESOLV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Resolv (RESOLV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Resolv (RESOLV) Information Resolv is a protocol offering USR, a stablecoin backed by ETH and derivatives, with yield generation and price stability, supported by RLP—a tokenized protection layer enabling leveraged yield farming. Official Website: https://resolv.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.resolv.xyz/litepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x259338656198eC7A76c729514D3CB45Dfbf768A1 Buy RESOLV Now!

Resolv (RESOLV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Resolv (RESOLV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 51.47M $ 51.47M $ 51.47M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 279.38M $ 279.38M $ 279.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 184.24M $ 184.24M $ 184.24M All-Time High: $ 0.426 $ 0.426 $ 0.426 All-Time Low: $ 0.12886147198616313 $ 0.12886147198616313 $ 0.12886147198616313 Current Price: $ 0.18424 $ 0.18424 $ 0.18424 Learn more about Resolv (RESOLV) price

Resolv (RESOLV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Resolv (RESOLV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RESOLV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RESOLV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RESOLV's tokenomics, explore RESOLV token's live price!

