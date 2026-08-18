Resolv (RESOLV) Technical Analysis Today The Resolv Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RESOLV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Resolv's analysis below. Sign Up

Resolv (RESOLV) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01706 -- +0.35% -16.05% -41.06%

Resolv Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Resolv across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01709 0.01708 R2 0.01708 0.01707 R1 0.01707 0.01707 PP 0.01706 0.01706 S1 0.01705 0.01705 S2 0.01704 0.01705 S3 0.01703 0.01704

Resolv Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.22M $3.37 M $3.59 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.43 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.44 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Resolv Capital Flow Net Inflow RESOLVUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.09 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.11 M 0.02 2026-08-15 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Resolv (RESOLV) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Resolv price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume RESOLV / USDT $0.01706 $0.01706 $0.01706 -0.91% 3.34M (USDT) Trade