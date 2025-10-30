The live PROJECT RESCUE price today is 0.2133 USD. Track real-time RESCUE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RESCUE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live PROJECT RESCUE price today is 0.2133 USD. Track real-time RESCUE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore RESCUE price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About RESCUE

RESCUE Price Info

RESCUE Whitepaper

RESCUE Official Website

RESCUE Tokenomics

RESCUE Price Forecast

RESCUE History

RESCUE Buying Guide

RESCUE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

RESCUE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PROJECT RESCUE Logo

PROJECT RESCUE Price(RESCUE)

1 RESCUE to USD Live Price:

$0.213
$0.213$0.213
+0.09%1D
USD
PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:44:13 (UTC+8)

PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.212
$ 0.212$ 0.212
24H Low
$ 0.2182
$ 0.2182$ 0.2182
24H High

$ 0.212
$ 0.212$ 0.212

$ 0.2182
$ 0.2182$ 0.2182

$ 0.8680709587324534
$ 0.8680709587324534$ 0.8680709587324534

$ 0.009358123976666423
$ 0.009358123976666423$ 0.009358123976666423

-0.10%

+0.09%

-0.56%

-0.56%

PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) real-time price is $ 0.2133. Over the past 24 hours, RESCUE traded between a low of $ 0.212 and a high of $ 0.2182, showing active market volatility. RESCUE's all-time high price is $ 0.8680709587324534, while its all-time low price is $ 0.009358123976666423.

In terms of short-term performance, RESCUE has changed by -0.10% over the past hour, +0.09% over 24 hours, and -0.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Market Information

No.5346

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 77.51K
$ 77.51K$ 77.51K

$ 21.33M
$ 21.33M$ 21.33M

0.00
0.00 0.00

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

35,458,333
35,458,333 35,458,333

0.00%

SOL

The current Market Cap of PROJECT RESCUE is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.51K. The circulating supply of RESCUE is 0.00, with a total supply of 35458333. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.33M.

PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of PROJECT RESCUE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000192+0.09%
30 Days$ +0.0501+30.69%
60 Days$ -0.1453-40.52%
90 Days$ -0.0551-20.53%
PROJECT RESCUE Price Change Today

Today, RESCUE recorded a change of $ +0.000192 (+0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PROJECT RESCUE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0501 (+30.69%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PROJECT RESCUE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RESCUE saw a change of $ -0.1453 (-40.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PROJECT RESCUE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0551 (-20.53%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE)?

Check out the PROJECT RESCUE Price History page now.

What is PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE)

Project Rescue combines decades of disaster response expertise with cutting-edge blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi) to introduce $RESCUE, a token that: Supports global rescue operations and disaster preparedness efforts. Empowers individuals to invest in impactful, real-world initiatives aimed at building safer, more resilient communities. Fosters a global community united by the vision of safety and resilience.

PROJECT RESCUE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PROJECT RESCUE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check RESCUE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PROJECT RESCUE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PROJECT RESCUE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PROJECT RESCUE Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PROJECT RESCUE.

Check the PROJECT RESCUE price prediction now!

PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RESCUE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE)

Looking for how to buy PROJECT RESCUE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PROJECT RESCUE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RESCUE to Local Currencies

1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to VND
5,612.9895
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to AUD
A$0.324216
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to GBP
0.159975
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to EUR
0.183438
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to USD
$0.2133
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to MYR
RM0.89586
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to TRY
8.952201
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to JPY
¥32.8482
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to ARS
ARS$306.465174
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to RUB
17.115192
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to INR
18.915444
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to IDR
Rp3,554.998578
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to PHP
12.571902
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to EGP
￡E.10.06776
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BRL
R$1.147554
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to CAD
C$0.296487
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BDT
26.078058
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to NGN
308.681361
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to COP
$833.203125
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to ZAR
R.3.69009
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to UAH
8.956467
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to TZS
T.Sh.525.368565
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to VES
Bs46.7127
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to CLP
$200.9286
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to PKR
Rs60.372432
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to KZT
113.15565
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to THB
฿6.919452
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to TWD
NT$6.552576
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to AED
د.إ0.782811
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to CHF
Fr0.17064
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to HKD
HK$1.655208
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to AMD
֏81.659772
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to MAD
.د.م1.975158
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to MXN
$3.952449
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to SAR
ريال0.799875
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to ETB
Br32.799141
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to KES
KSh27.560493
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to JOD
د.أ0.1512297
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to PLN
0.780678
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to RON
лв0.936387
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to SEK
kr2.013552
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BGN
лв0.358344
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to HUF
Ft71.600544
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to CZK
4.485699
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to KWD
د.ك0.0652698
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to ILS
0.693225
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BOB
Bs1.473903
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to AZN
0.36261
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to TJS
SM1.96236
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to GEL
0.580176
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to AOA
Kz195.508647
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BHD
.د.ب0.0804141
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BMD
$0.2133
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to DKK
kr1.373652
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to HNL
L5.60979
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to MUR
9.720081
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to NAD
$3.69009
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to NOK
kr2.147931
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to NZD
$0.371142
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to PAB
B/.0.2133
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to PGK
K0.897993
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to QAR
ر.ق0.776412
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to RSD
дин.21.566763
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to UZS
soʻm2,569.878927
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to ALL
L17.838279
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to ANG
ƒ0.381807
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to AWG
ƒ0.381807
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BBD
$0.4266
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BAM
KM0.358344
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BIF
Fr629.0217
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BND
$0.275157
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BSD
$0.2133
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to JMD
$34.104537
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to KHR
856.625598
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to KMF
Fr90.2259
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to LAK
4,636.956429
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to LKR
රු64.930653
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to MDL
L3.621834
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to MGA
Ar956.50119
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to MOP
P1.7064
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to MVR
3.26349
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to MWK
MK370.312263
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to MZN
MT13.632003
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to NPR
रु30.258738
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to PYG
1,512.7236
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to RWF
Fr309.9249
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to SBD
$1.755459
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to SCR
2.958471
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to SRD
$8.241912
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to SVC
$1.866375
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to SZL
L3.69009
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to TMT
m0.748683
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to TND
د.ت0.6275286
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to TTD
$1.444041
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to UGX
Sh743.1372
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to XAF
Fr120.7278
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to XCD
$0.57591
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to XOF
Fr120.7278
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to XPF
Fr21.9699
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BWP
P2.85822
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to BZD
$0.428733
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to CVE
$20.22084
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to DJF
Fr37.9674
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to DOP
$13.695993
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to DZD
د.ج27.722601
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to FJD
$0.482058
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to GNF
Fr1,854.6435
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to GTQ
Q1.633878
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to GYD
$44.650089
1 PROJECT RESCUE(RESCUE) to ISK
kr26.4492

PROJECT RESCUE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PROJECT RESCUE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PROJECT RESCUE Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PROJECT RESCUE

How much is PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) worth today?
The live RESCUE price in USD is 0.2133 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current RESCUE to USD price?
The current price of RESCUE to USD is $ 0.2133. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PROJECT RESCUE?
The market cap for RESCUE is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of RESCUE?
The circulating supply of RESCUE is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of RESCUE?
RESCUE achieved an ATH price of 0.8680709587324534 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of RESCUE?
RESCUE saw an ATL price of 0.009358123976666423 USD.
What is the trading volume of RESCUE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for RESCUE is $ 77.51K USD.
Will RESCUE go higher this year?
RESCUE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out RESCUE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:44:13 (UTC+8)

PROJECT RESCUE (RESCUE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RESCUE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RESCUE
RESCUE
USD
USD

1 RESCUE = 0.2133 USD

Trade RESCUE

RESCUE/USDT
$0.213
$0.213$0.213
+0.09%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,641.92
$108,641.92$108,641.92

-2.56%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,829.85
$3,829.85$3,829.85

-3.08%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02338
$0.02338$0.02338

-36.45%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.35
$187.35$187.35

-4.77%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.2880
$2.2880$2.2880

-12.60%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,829.85
$3,829.85$3,829.85

-3.08%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,641.92
$108,641.92$108,641.92

-2.56%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.35
$187.35$187.35

-4.77%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4983
$2.4983$2.4983

-4.87%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18394
$0.18394$0.18394

-3.75%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02161
$0.02161$0.02161

+116.10%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003498
$0.0003498$0.0003498

+459.68%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0037056
$0.0037056$0.0037056

+4,017.33%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.136860
$0.136860$0.136860

+46.29%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000127
$0.000000000000000000000127$0.000000000000000000000127

+41.11%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002588
$0.000002588$0.000002588

+37.58%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005023
$0.005023$0.005023

+33.66%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.8909
$0.8909$0.8909

+27.27%