Request Price(REQ)
The live Request (REQ) price today is ￡ 0.05056, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current REQ to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05056 per REQ.
Request currently ranks #442 by market capitalisation at ￡ 40.28M, with a circulating supply of 796.69M REQ. During the last 24 hours, REQ traded between ￡ 0.05023 (low) and ￡ 0.05126 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.864341940879821807, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0033952795690951.
In short-term performance, REQ moved -0.81% in the last hour and -4.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.61K.
No.442
ETH
The current Market Cap of Request is ￡ 40.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.61K. The circulating supply of REQ is 796.69M, with a total supply of 999416740.93470852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 50.53M.
-0.81%
-1.03%
-4.25%
-4.25%
Track the price changes of Request for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0003841
|-1.03%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.00333
|-6.18%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.00454
|-8.24%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.03056
|+152.80%
Today, REQ recorded a change of ￡ -0.0003841 (-1.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00333 (-6.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, REQ saw a change of ￡ -0.00454 (-8.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.03056 (+152.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Request (REQ)?
Check out the Request Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Request recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the REQ market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
**Market Structure** The current price of REQ_USDT on the 4-hour timeframe is 0.06379, which lies 2.78% below the central pivot point of 0.06557, placing it in the lower half of the pivotal range. The moving averages (MA) and exponential moving averages (EMA) across all timeframes are arranged in a bullish configuration, with the price trading above the moving average system. Additionally, the MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal, indicating that the overall market structure remains dominated by bullish momentum. **Momentum Status** Short-term momentum indicators show a concentrated bullish positioning, with both the fast and slow moving average systems trending in the same direction. The RSI remains within the neutral zone, suggesting that the current momentum has not yet entered overbought territory. Meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands volatility indicator shows that prices are currently trading within the channel, leaving the sustainability of the current momentum under observation. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, resistance levels R1 at 0.0667 is 4.56% away from the current price, while R2 at 0.06761 is 5.99% away. On the downside, support levels S1 at 0.06466 is -1.36% below the current price, and S2 at 0.06353 is 0.41% below the current price. Near-term key price levels are clustered within the range of 0.0635 to 0.0667.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Request could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Request is a decentralized network built on the Ethereum network, which allows anyone to initiate a payment request anywhere and provides a secure payment method to the recipient. All data is stored in a decentralized real ledger, creating a financial platform for asset invoices, accounting, auditing and payment standards. That is, a financial platform for enterprise level payment financial audit based on cryptocurrency and blockchain network.
For a more in-depth understanding of Request, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
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|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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