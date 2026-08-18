Request Price Today

The live Request (REQ) price today is ￡ 0.05056, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current REQ to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05056 per REQ.

Request currently ranks #442 by market capitalisation at ￡ 40.28M, with a circulating supply of 796.69M REQ. During the last 24 hours, REQ traded between ￡ 0.05023 (low) and ￡ 0.05126 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.864341940879821807, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0033952795690951.

In short-term performance, REQ moved -0.81% in the last hour and -4.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.61K.

Request (REQ) Market Information

Rank No.442 Market Cap ￡ 40.28M￡ 40.28M ￡ 40.28M Volume (24H) ￡ 55.61K￡ 55.61K ￡ 55.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 50.53M￡ 50.53M ￡ 50.53M Circulation Supply 796.69M 796.69M 796.69M Total Supply 999,416,740.93470852 999,416,740.93470852 999,416,740.93470852 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Request is ￡ 40.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.61K. The circulating supply of REQ is 796.69M, with a total supply of 999416740.93470852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 50.53M.