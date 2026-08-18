Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live Request price today is 0.05056 GBP.REQ market cap is 40,280,890.6371120486144 GBP. Track real-time REQ to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Request price today is 0.05056 GBP.REQ market cap is 40,280,890.6371120486144 GBP. Track real-time REQ to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About REQ

REQ Price Info

What is REQ

REQ Whitepaper

REQ Official Website

REQ Tokenomics

REQ Price Forecast

REQ History

REQ Buying Guide

REQ-to-Fiat Currency Converter

REQ Spot

REQ USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Request Logo

Request Price(REQ)

1 REQ to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0369088
￡0.0369088￡0.0369088
-1.03%1D
GBP
Request (REQ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:58:35 (UTC+8)

Request Price Today

The live Request (REQ) price today is ￡ 0.05056, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current REQ to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05056 per REQ.

Request currently ranks #442 by market capitalisation at ￡ 40.28M, with a circulating supply of 796.69M REQ. During the last 24 hours, REQ traded between ￡ 0.05023 (low) and ￡ 0.05126 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.864341940879821807, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0033952795690951.

In short-term performance, REQ moved -0.81% in the last hour and -4.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.61K.

Request (REQ) Market Information

No.442

￡ 40.28M
￡ 40.28M￡ 40.28M

￡ 55.61K
￡ 55.61K￡ 55.61K

￡ 50.53M
￡ 50.53M￡ 50.53M

796.69M
796.69M 796.69M

999,416,740.93470852
999,416,740.93470852 999,416,740.93470852

ETH

The current Market Cap of Request is ￡ 40.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.61K. The circulating supply of REQ is 796.69M, with a total supply of 999416740.93470852. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 50.53M.

Request Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.05023
￡ 0.05023￡ 0.05023
24H Low
￡ 0.05126
￡ 0.05126￡ 0.05126
24H High

￡ 0.05023
￡ 0.05023￡ 0.05023

￡ 0.05126
￡ 0.05126￡ 0.05126

￡ 0.864341940879821807
￡ 0.864341940879821807￡ 0.864341940879821807

￡ 0.0033952795690951
￡ 0.0033952795690951￡ 0.0033952795690951

-0.81%

-1.03%

-4.25%

-4.25%

Request (REQ) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Request for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0003841-1.03%
30 Days￡ -0.00333-6.18%
60 Days￡ -0.00454-8.24%
90 Days￡ +0.03056+152.80%
Request Price Change Today

Today, REQ recorded a change of ￡ -0.0003841 (-1.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Request 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00333 (-6.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Request 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, REQ saw a change of ￡ -0.00454 (-8.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Request 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.03056 (+152.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Request (REQ)?

Check out the Request Price History page now.

Analysis for Request

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Request recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Request market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the REQ market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

**Market Structure** The current price of REQ_USDT on the 4-hour timeframe is 0.06379, which lies 2.78% below the central pivot point of 0.06557, placing it in the lower half of the pivotal range. The moving averages (MA) and exponential moving averages (EMA) across all timeframes are arranged in a bullish configuration, with the price trading above the moving average system. Additionally, the MACD indicator has generated a golden cross signal, indicating that the overall market structure remains dominated by bullish momentum. **Momentum Status** Short-term momentum indicators show a concentrated bullish positioning, with both the fast and slow moving average systems trending in the same direction. The RSI remains within the neutral zone, suggesting that the current momentum has not yet entered overbought territory. Meanwhile, the Bollinger Bands volatility indicator shows that prices are currently trading within the channel, leaving the sustainability of the current momentum under observation. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, resistance levels R1 at 0.0667 is 4.56% away from the current price, while R2 at 0.06761 is 5.99% away. On the downside, support levels S1 at 0.06466 is -1.36% below the current price, and S2 at 0.06353 is 0.41% below the current price. Near-term key price levels are clustered within the range of 0.0635 to 0.0667.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Request's prices?

Request (REQ) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and adoption of the Request Network platform for payment processing
2. Overall cryptocurrency market trends and Bitcoin price movements
3. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
4. Partnership announcements and platform integrations
5. Technology updates

Why do people want to know Request's price today?

People want to know Request (REQ) price today for several reasons: to make informed trading decisions, assess their portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, track market trends, and evaluate investment performance. Real-time price data helps traders time their entries and exits effectively.

Price Prediction for Request

Request (REQ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of REQ in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Request (REQ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Request could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Request will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for REQ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Request Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Request in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Request? Buying REQ is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Request. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Request (REQ) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Request will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Request (REQ) Guide

What can you do with Request

Owning Request allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Request (REQ) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Request (REQ)

Request is a decentralized network built on the Ethereum network, which allows anyone to initiate a payment request anywhere and provides a secure payment method to the recipient. All data is stored in a decentralized real ledger, creating a financial platform for asset invoices, accounting, auditing and payment standards. That is, a financial platform for enterprise level payment financial audit based on cryptocurrency and blockchain network.

Request Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Request, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Request Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemPayment SolutionsPolygon Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Request

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:58:35 (UTC+8)

Request (REQ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Request

REQ USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on REQ with leverage. Explore REQ USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Request (REQ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Request price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
REQ/USDT
￡0.0369745
￡0.0369745￡0.0369745
-0.91%
1.10M (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0.00000
￡0.00000￡0.00000

0.00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.251047
￡0.251047￡0.251047

+1,046.33%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0.0100375
￡0.0100375￡0.0100375

-1.78%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0.02704869
￡0.02704869￡0.02704869

+4.75%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0.0504357
￡0.0504357￡0.0504357

+0.13%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0.251047
￡0.251047￡0.251047

+1,046.33%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0.000389528
￡0.000389528￡0.000389528

+268.00%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0.0056575
￡0.0056575￡0.0056575

+7.63%

Humanity

Humanity

H

￡0.08833
￡0.08833￡0.08833

+4.35%

XPIN Network

XPIN Network

XPIN

￡0.001063026
￡0.001063026￡0.001063026

+7.13%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

REQ-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

REQ
REQ
GBP
GBP

1 REQ = 0.0369088 GBP