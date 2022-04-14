Republic Protocol (REN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Republic Protocol (REN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Republic Protocol (REN) Information Ren is an open protocol meant to enable the permissionless and private transfer of value between any blockchain. Ren's core product, RenVM, is focused on bringing interoperability to decentralized finance (DeFi). Official Website: https://renprotocol.org/ Whitepaper: https://republicprotocol.github.io/whitepaper/republic-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x408e41876cccdc0f92210600ef50372656052a38 Buy REN Now!

Market Cap: $ 9.09M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 999.33M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 1.82754
All-Time Low: $ 0.00690572302723013
Current Price: $ 0.009094

Republic Protocol (REN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Republic Protocol (REN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REN's tokenomics, explore REN token's live price!

