REI Network（GXChain2.0） is an EVM-compatible public blockchain. As an Ethereum para chain, it owns the features of lightweight, free and dev-friendly. REI Network is to effectively solve the current high cost and low-efficiency problems of public chains. Therefore, REI Network can achieve free, low-cost development, and rapid migration of applications, and can be shared and symbiotic with the EVM ecosystem, also supporting the development of Defi, GameFi, and NFT.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About REI Network What is the price of REI Network (REI) today? The live price of REI Network (REI) is 0.02005 USD . What is the market cap of REI Network (REI)? The current market cap of REI Network is $ 19.05M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of REI by its real-time market price of 0.02005 USD . What is the circulating supply of REI Network (REI)? The current circulating supply of REI Network (REI) is 950.00M USD . What was the highest price of REI Network (REI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of REI Network (REI) is 0.35798 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of REI Network (REI)? The 24-hour trading volume of REI Network (REI) is $ 502.36K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

