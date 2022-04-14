REDX (REDX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into REDX (REDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

REDX (REDX) Information The REDX Project leverages Web3 technology to create innovative entertainment experiences and aims to build a sustainable global entertainment economy. With Tokyo Tower as the ground zero, REDX establishes a Web3 hub centered around RED° TOKYO TOWER, where fans, creators, content (IP), investors, and partners come together. Using REDX tokens as the core, we are expanding next-generation entertainment experiences to the world by integrating online and offline interactions. Official Website: https://redx.global/ Whitepaper: https://docs.redx-project.com/ Block Explorer: https://tonviewer.com/EQCFO-Y8BSEAINBrNdv72VLC9LCYt915iy-_CmkJgrEaPw3P Buy REDX Now!

REDX (REDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for REDX (REDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 20.17M $ 20.17M $ 20.17M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 3.97B $ 3.97B $ 3.97B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.78M $ 50.78M $ 50.78M All-Time High: $ 0.019487 $ 0.019487 $ 0.019487 All-Time Low: $ 0.00460267857622436 $ 0.00460267857622436 $ 0.00460267857622436 Current Price: $ 0.005078 $ 0.005078 $ 0.005078 Learn more about REDX (REDX) price

REDX (REDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of REDX (REDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of REDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many REDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand REDX's tokenomics, explore REDX token's live price!

How to Buy REDX Interested in adding REDX (REDX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy REDX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy REDX on MEXC now!

REDX (REDX) Price History Analysing the price history of REDX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore REDX Price History now!

REDX Price Prediction Want to know where REDX might be heading? Our REDX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See REDX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!