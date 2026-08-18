RE Price(RE)
The live RE (RE) price today is ￡ 0.39154, with a 5.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current RE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.39154 per RE.
RE currently ranks #291 by market capitalisation at ￡ 62.49M, with a circulating supply of 159.60M RE. During the last 24 hours, RE traded between ￡ 0.39103 (low) and ￡ 0.42654 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.431774558952711413, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.287672112161084455.
In short-term performance, RE moved -0.18% in the last hour and -4.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 99.44K.
No.291
15.96%
ETH
The current Market Cap of RE is ￡ 62.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 99.44K. The circulating supply of RE is 159.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 391.54M.
-0.18%
-5.56%
-4.81%
-4.81%
Track the price changes of RE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0168279
|-5.56%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.01174
|-2.92%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.40318
|-50.74%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.29154
|+291.54%
Today, RE recorded a change of ￡ -0.0168279 (-5.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01174 (-2.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, RE saw a change of ￡ -0.40318 (-50.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.29154 (+291.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of RE (RE)?
Check out the RE Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate RE recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the RE market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
RE_USDT is trading at 0.40686 on the 4-hour timeframe, confined within an extremely narrow range just above the S2 pivot point of 0.4065. The price remains in the lower zone below the central level of 0.415, while the short-term moving average cluster indicates a buy signal arrangement. The long-term structure continues to exhibit characteristics of a downward channel, with a noticeable gap between the current price and key resistance levels. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern, indicating that bearish momentum currently dominates. The RSI reading remains in the neutral zone, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. The fast and slow lines are diverging in direction, suggesting that short-term volatility is contracting, and the market lacks the concentrated momentum required for a decisive directional breakout. Near-term support lies at 0.4065, only 0.00036 away from the current price; a break below this level would open up further downside potential. The first resistance level at 0.4102 is 0.00334 away from the current price, serving as an immediate target for a potential rebound test. For longer-term resistance, traders should look toward the central pivot at 0.415 and the R1 resistance at 0.4187, which will likely require significant volume to be breached.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of RE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Re Protocol is a decentralized platform that channels stablecoin capital into fully collateralized reinsurance contracts through licensed insurers. Users deposit stablecoins into Insurance Capital Layers (ICLs), which allocate capital to quota-share reinsurance agreements. In return, depositors earn yield derived from a blend of on-chain and off-chain sources, plus a token-specific spread.
For a more in-depth understanding of RE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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