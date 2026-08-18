RE Price Today

The live RE (RE) price today is ￡ 0.39154, with a 5.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current RE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.39154 per RE.

RE currently ranks #291 by market capitalisation at ￡ 62.49M, with a circulating supply of 159.60M RE. During the last 24 hours, RE traded between ￡ 0.39103 (low) and ￡ 0.42654 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.431774558952711413, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.287672112161084455.

In short-term performance, RE moved -0.18% in the last hour and -4.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 99.44K.

RE (RE) Market Information

Rank No.291 Market Cap ￡ 62.49M￡ 62.49M ￡ 62.49M Volume (24H) ￡ 99.44K￡ 99.44K ￡ 99.44K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 391.54M￡ 391.54M ￡ 391.54M Circulation Supply 159.60M 159.60M 159.60M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 15.96% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of RE is ￡ 62.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 99.44K. The circulating supply of RE is 159.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 391.54M.