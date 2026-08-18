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The live RE price today is 0.39154 GBP.RE market cap is 62,489,784 GBP. Track real-time RE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live RE price today is 0.39154 GBP.RE market cap is 62,489,784 GBP. Track real-time RE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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RE Price Info

What is RE

RE Whitepaper

RE Official Website

RE Tokenomics

RE Price Forecast

RE History

RE Buying Guide

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RE Price(RE)

1 RE to GBP Live Price:

￡0.2858315
￡0.2858315￡0.2858315
-5.56%1D
GBP
RE (RE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:22:40 (UTC+8)

RE Price Today

The live RE (RE) price today is ￡ 0.39154, with a 5.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current RE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.39154 per RE.

RE currently ranks #291 by market capitalisation at ￡ 62.49M, with a circulating supply of 159.60M RE. During the last 24 hours, RE traded between ￡ 0.39103 (low) and ￡ 0.42654 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.431774558952711413, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.287672112161084455.

In short-term performance, RE moved -0.18% in the last hour and -4.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 99.44K.

RE (RE) Market Information

No.291

￡ 62.49M
￡ 62.49M￡ 62.49M

￡ 99.44K
￡ 99.44K￡ 99.44K

￡ 391.54M
￡ 391.54M￡ 391.54M

159.60M
159.60M 159.60M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

15.96%

ETH

The current Market Cap of RE is ￡ 62.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 99.44K. The circulating supply of RE is 159.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 391.54M.

RE Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.39103
￡ 0.39103￡ 0.39103
24H Low
￡ 0.42654
￡ 0.42654￡ 0.42654
24H High

￡ 0.39103
￡ 0.39103￡ 0.39103

￡ 0.42654
￡ 0.42654￡ 0.42654

￡ 0.431774558952711413
￡ 0.431774558952711413￡ 0.431774558952711413

￡ 0.287672112161084455
￡ 0.287672112161084455￡ 0.287672112161084455

-0.18%

-5.56%

-4.81%

-4.81%

RE (RE) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of RE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0168279-5.56%
30 Days￡ -0.01174-2.92%
60 Days￡ -0.40318-50.74%
90 Days￡ +0.29154+291.54%
RE Price Change Today

Today, RE recorded a change of ￡ -0.0168279 (-5.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

RE 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01174 (-2.92%), showing the token's short-term performance.

RE 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RE saw a change of ￡ -0.40318 (-50.74%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

RE 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.29154 (+291.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of RE (RE)?

Check out the RE Price History page now.

Analysis for RE

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate RE recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

RE market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the RE market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

RE_USDT is trading at 0.40686 on the 4-hour timeframe, confined within an extremely narrow range just above the S2 pivot point of 0.4065. The price remains in the lower zone below the central level of 0.415, while the short-term moving average cluster indicates a buy signal arrangement. The long-term structure continues to exhibit characteristics of a downward channel, with a noticeable gap between the current price and key resistance levels. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern, indicating that bearish momentum currently dominates. The RSI reading remains in the neutral zone, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. The fast and slow lines are diverging in direction, suggesting that short-term volatility is contracting, and the market lacks the concentrated momentum required for a decisive directional breakout. Near-term support lies at 0.4065, only 0.00036 away from the current price; a break below this level would open up further downside potential. The first resistance level at 0.4102 is 0.00334 away from the current price, serving as an immediate target for a potential rebound test. For longer-term resistance, traders should look toward the central pivot at 0.415 and the R1 resistance at 0.4187, which will likely require significant volume to be breached.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for RE

RE (RE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RE in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
RE (RE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of RE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price RE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking RE Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest RE in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with RE? Buying RE is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy RE. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your RE (RE) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and RE will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy RE (RE) Guide

What can you do with RE

Owning RE allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying RE (RE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is RE (RE)

Re Protocol is a decentralized platform that channels stablecoin capital into fully collateralized reinsurance contracts through licensed insurers. Users deposit stablecoins into Insurance Capital Layers (ICLs), which allocate capital to quota-share reinsurance agreements. In return, depositors earn yield derived from a blend of on-chain and off-chain sources, plus a token-specific spread.

RE Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RE Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemGovernanceInsurance

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RE

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:22:40 (UTC+8)

RE (RE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about RE

RE USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RE with leverage. Explore RE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade RE (RE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live RE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RE/USDT
￡0.2859337
￡0.2859337￡0.2859337
-5.68%
244.11K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

RE-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

RE
RE
GBP
GBP

1 RE = 0.2858241 GBP