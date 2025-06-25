Roadmap Coin Logo

Roadmap Coin (RDMP) Live Price Chart

+0.82%(1D)

RDMP Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Roadmap Coin (RDMP) today is 0.00003926 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. RDMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Roadmap Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 38.01K USD
- Roadmap Coin price change within the day is +0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD

Get real-time price updates of the RDMP to USD price on MEXC.

RDMP Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Roadmap Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000003187+0.82%
30 Days$ -0.00196074-98.04%
60 Days$ -0.00196074-98.04%
90 Days$ -0.00196074-98.04%
Roadmap Coin Price Change Today

Today, RDMP recorded a change of $ +0.0000003187 (+0.82%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Roadmap Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00196074 (-98.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Roadmap Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, RDMP saw a change of $ -0.00196074 (-98.04%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Roadmap Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00196074 (-98.04%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

RDMP Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Roadmap Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

+0.51%

+0.82%

-52.55%

RDMP Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Roadmap Coin (RDMP)

$RDMP is the coin of empty promises on @boopdotfun .

$RDMP is the coin of empty promises on @boopdotfun .

Additionally, you can:
- Check RDMP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Roadmap Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Roadmap Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Roadmap Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Roadmap Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RDMP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Roadmap Coin price prediction page.

Roadmap Coin Price History

Tracing RDMP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RDMP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Roadmap Coin price history page.

Roadmap Coin (RDMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Roadmap Coin (RDMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RDMP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Roadmap Coin (RDMP)

Looking for how to buy Roadmap Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Roadmap Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RDMP to Local Currencies

1 RDMP to VND
1.0331269
1 RDMP to AUD
A$0.0000600678
1 RDMP to GBP
0.0000286598
1 RDMP to EUR
0.0000337636
1 RDMP to USD
$0.00003926
1 RDMP to MYR
RM0.0001664624
1 RDMP to TRY
0.001554696
1 RDMP to JPY
¥0.0056797442
1 RDMP to RUB
0.0030768062
1 RDMP to INR
0.0033728266
1 RDMP to IDR
Rp0.6436064544
1 RDMP to KRW
0.053269931
1 RDMP to PHP
0.002231931
1 RDMP to EGP
￡E.0.001964963
1 RDMP to BRL
R$0.0002163226
1 RDMP to CAD
C$0.0000537862
1 RDMP to BDT
0.0047979646
1 RDMP to NGN
0.0607736948
1 RDMP to UAH
0.0016379272
1 RDMP to VES
Bs0.00404378
1 RDMP to PKR
Rs0.0111784998
1 RDMP to KZT
0.0202997756
1 RDMP to THB
฿0.0012822316
1 RDMP to TWD
NT$0.0011565996
1 RDMP to AED
د.إ0.0001440842
1 RDMP to CHF
Fr0.000031408
1 RDMP to HKD
HK$0.0003077984
1 RDMP to MAD
.د.م0.0003568734
1 RDMP to MXN
$0.0007463326
1 RDMP to PLN
0.000143299

Roadmap Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Roadmap Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Roadmap Coin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Roadmap Coin

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

