Redacted Coin (RDAC) Information Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3. Official Website: https://redactedgroup.io/ Whitepaper: https://redactedgroup.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xd3f68c6e8aee820569d58adf8d85d94489315192an.org/token/0xd3f68c6e8aee820569d58adf8d85d94489315192

Redacted Coin (RDAC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Redacted Coin (RDAC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 929.37K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 123.62M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.52M All-Time High: $ 0.15766 All-Time Low: $ 0.004333003409324463 Current Price: $ 0.007518

Redacted Coin (RDAC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Redacted Coin (RDAC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RDAC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RDAC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

