Redacted Coin Price(RDAC)
The current price of Redacted Coin (RDAC) today is 0.01613 USD with a current market cap of $ 2.11M USD. RDAC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Redacted Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.21M USD
- Redacted Coin price change within the day is +0.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 130.65M USD
Get real-time price updates of the RDAC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RDAC price information.
Track the price changes of Redacted Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001487
|+0.93%
|30 Days
|$ -0.02387
|-59.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.02387
|-59.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02387
|-59.68%
Today, RDAC recorded a change of $ +0.0001487 (+0.93%), reflecting its latest market activity.Redacted Coin 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.02387 (-59.68%), showing the token's short-term performance.Redacted Coin 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, RDAC saw a change of $ -0.02387 (-59.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Redacted Coin 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02387 (-59.68%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Redacted Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.49%
+0.93%
-14.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.
Redacted Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Redacted Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check RDAC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Redacted Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Redacted Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Redacted Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RDAC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Redacted Coin price prediction page.
Tracing RDAC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RDAC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Redacted Coin price history page.
Looking for how to buy Redacted Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Redacted Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 RDAC to VND
₫424.46095
|1 RDAC to AUD
A$0.0246789
|1 RDAC to GBP
￡0.0117749
|1 RDAC to EUR
€0.0140331
|1 RDAC to USD
$0.01613
|1 RDAC to MYR
RM0.0680686
|1 RDAC to TRY
₺0.6334251
|1 RDAC to JPY
¥2.3170745
|1 RDAC to RUB
₽1.2458812
|1 RDAC to INR
₹1.3845992
|1 RDAC to IDR
Rp264.4261872
|1 RDAC to KRW
₩21.8563113
|1 RDAC to PHP
₱0.8977958
|1 RDAC to EGP
￡E.0.8010158
|1 RDAC to BRL
R$0.0900054
|1 RDAC to CAD
C$0.0219368
|1 RDAC to BDT
৳1.9715699
|1 RDAC to NGN
₦25.2820007
|1 RDAC to UAH
₴0.6684272
|1 RDAC to VES
Bs1.56461
|1 RDAC to PKR
Rs4.5499504
|1 RDAC to KZT
₸8.229526
|1 RDAC to THB
฿0.5268058
|1 RDAC to TWD
NT$0.4830935
|1 RDAC to AED
د.إ0.0591971
|1 RDAC to CHF
Fr0.0132266
|1 RDAC to HKD
HK$0.1264592
|1 RDAC to MAD
.د.م0.1475895
|1 RDAC to MXN
$0.3090508
For a more in-depth understanding of Redacted Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
