Rebel Cars (RC) Information RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards. Official Website: https://rebelcars.io/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.elysiumchain.tech/contractTransaction/0x6b86a1374820a988dde55f9846eecbe06ab0a606 Buy RC Now!

Rebel Cars (RC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Rebel Cars (RC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.38M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 206.35M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.69M All-Time High: $ 0.05149 All-Time Low: $ 0.003116133063734695 Current Price: $ 0.00669

Rebel Cars (RC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Rebel Cars (RC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RC's tokenomics, explore RC token's live price!

