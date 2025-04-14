What is Rubic (RBC)

Rubic is a Cross-Chain Tech Aggregator for users and dApps. Rubic aggregates 40+ major blockchains, 90+ DEXs and bridges, and enables swapping of 15,500+ assets with the best rates, highest liquidity, and transaction speeds — in one click. Users can do it on https://app.rubic.exchange, but we also provide tools for dApps to enable cross-chain swaps (https://tools.rubic.exchange).

Rubic Price Prediction

Rubic Price History

How to buy Rubic (RBC)

RBC to Local Currencies

Rubic Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rubic, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rubic What is the price of Rubic (RBC) today? The live price of Rubic (RBC) is 0.012376 USD . What is the market cap of Rubic (RBC)? The current market cap of Rubic is $ 2.05M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RBC by its real-time market price of 0.012376 USD . What is the circulating supply of Rubic (RBC)? The current circulating supply of Rubic (RBC) is 165.28M USD . What was the highest price of Rubic (RBC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Rubic (RBC) is 0.078407 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Rubic (RBC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Rubic (RBC) is $ 42.00K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

