TradingRazor Price Today

The live TradingRazor (RAZOR) price today is ￡ 0.0005, with a 13.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAZOR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0005 per RAZOR.

TradingRazor currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- RAZOR. During the last 24 hours, RAZOR traded between ￡ 0.00046 (low) and ￡ 0.00106 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, RAZOR moved +2.04% in the last hour and -92.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 113.90K.

TradingRazor (RAZOR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 113.90K￡ 113.90K ￡ 113.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 100.00K￡ 100.00K ￡ 100.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 200,000,000 200,000,000 200,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of TradingRazor is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 113.90K. The circulating supply of RAZOR is --, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 100.00K.