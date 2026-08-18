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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Rats, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Rats, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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RATS Price Info

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Rats (RATS) Technical Analysis Today

Rats (RATS) Technical Analysis Today

The Rats Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RATS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Rats's analysis below.

Rats (RATS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00004002--+2.40%+44.84%+23.29%
Know more about Rats Price

Rats Capital Flow

Net InflowRATSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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RATS USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on RATS with leverage. Explore RATS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Rats (RATS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Rats price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RATS/USDT
$0.00004002
$0.00004002$0.00004002
-2.53%
1.56B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

RATS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RATS
RATS
USD
USD

1 RATS = 0.00004002 USD