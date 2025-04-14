What is Rain Coin (RAINCOIN)

RAIN Coin is an automated meme coin where 1% of all transactions (buys, sells, & transfers) are redistributed back to all other holders! Plus, every day at midnight UTC there is a large THUNDERSTORM that gives all wallets bonus coins, even those in cold storage! With no team, no treasury, and no expenses, RAIN has no built-in selling pressure! (Note: buy/sell tax only available on DEX, MEXC only supports transfer tax)

Rain Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Rain Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check RAINCOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Rain Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Rain Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Rain Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Rain Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RAINCOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Rain Coin price prediction page.

Rain Coin Price History

Tracing RAINCOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RAINCOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Rain Coin price history page.

How to buy Rain Coin (RAINCOIN)

Looking for how to buy Rain Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Rain Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

RAINCOIN to Local Currencies

1 RAINCOIN to VND ₫ 94,153.752 1 RAINCOIN to AUD A$ 5.80176 1 RAINCOIN to GBP ￡ 2.754 1 RAINCOIN to EUR € 3.23136 1 RAINCOIN to USD $ 3.672 1 RAINCOIN to MYR RM 16.19352 1 RAINCOIN to TRY ₺ 139.64616 1 RAINCOIN to JPY ¥ 525.90384 1 RAINCOIN to RUB ₽ 302.022 1 RAINCOIN to INR ₹ 315.93888 1 RAINCOIN to IDR Rp 62,237.2788 1 RAINCOIN to KRW ₩ 5,223.30984 1 RAINCOIN to PHP ₱ 209.4876 1 RAINCOIN to EGP ￡E. 187.23528 1 RAINCOIN to BRL R$ 21.4812 1 RAINCOIN to CAD C$ 5.10408 1 RAINCOIN to BDT ৳ 446.11128 1 RAINCOIN to NGN ₦ 5,894.03736 1 RAINCOIN to UAH ₴ 151.58016 1 RAINCOIN to VES Bs 260.712 1 RAINCOIN to PKR Rs 1,029.996 1 RAINCOIN to KZT ₸ 1,901.58192 1 RAINCOIN to THB ฿ 123.3792 1 RAINCOIN to TWD NT$ 118.89936 1 RAINCOIN to AED د.إ 13.47624 1 RAINCOIN to CHF Fr 2.97432 1 RAINCOIN to HKD HK$ 28.458 1 RAINCOIN to MAD .د.م 34.00272 1 RAINCOIN to MXN $ 73.73376

Rain Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Rain Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rain Coin What is the price of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN) today? The live price of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN) is 3.672 USD . What is the market cap of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN)? The current market cap of Rain Coin is $ 3.67M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RAINCOIN by its real-time market price of 3.672 USD . What is the circulating supply of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN)? The current circulating supply of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN) is 1.00M USD . What was the highest price of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN) is 23.21 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Rain Coin (RAINCOIN) is $ 50.83K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!