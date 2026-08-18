Railgun Price Today

The live Railgun (RAIL) price today is ￡ 1.422, with a 1.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAIL to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 1.422 per RAIL.

Railgun currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- RAIL. During the last 24 hours, RAIL traded between ￡ 1.3916 (low) and ￡ 1.4369 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, RAIL moved +0.78% in the last hour and -1.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.04K.

Railgun (RAIL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 56.04K￡ 56.04K ￡ 56.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Railgun is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.04K. The circulating supply of RAIL is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.