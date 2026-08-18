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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Squid, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Squid, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Squid (QUID) Technical Analysis Today

Squid (QUID) Technical Analysis Today

The Squid Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into QUID's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Squid's analysis below.

Squid (QUID) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06428---29.86%+114.26%+114.26%
Know more about Squid Price

Squid Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Squid across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 5
Neutral 14
Buy 7
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 5Buy 6
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 2Neutral 9Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0654
0.0652
R2
0.0652
0.065
R1
0.0651
0.065
PP
0.0649
0.0649
S1
0.0648
0.0647
S2
0.0645
0.0647
S3
0.0644
0.0645

Squid Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$0.03 M
$0.03 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Squid Capital Flow

Net InflowQUIDUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.07
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Squid

Trade Squid (QUID) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Squid price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
QUID/USDC
$0.0644
$0.0644$0.0644
-7.88%
800.52K (USDT)
QUID/USDT
$0.06428
$0.06428$0.06428
-8.35%
1.65M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

QUID-to-USD Calculator

Amount

QUID
QUID
USD
USD

1 QUID = 0.06428 USD