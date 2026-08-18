Squid Price Today

The live Squid (QUID) price today is ￡ 0.06423, with a 8.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current QUID to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06423 per QUID.

Squid currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- QUID. During the last 24 hours, QUID traded between ￡ 0.06264 (low) and ￡ 0.07518 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, QUID moved -0.93% in the last hour and -33.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 107.98K.

Squid (QUID) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 107.98K￡ 107.98K ￡ 107.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 64.23M￡ 64.23M ￡ 64.23M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Squid is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 107.98K. The circulating supply of QUID is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 64.23M.