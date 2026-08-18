Squid Price(QUID)
The live Squid (QUID) price today is ￡ 0.06423, with a 8.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current QUID to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06423 per QUID.
Squid currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- QUID. During the last 24 hours, QUID traded between ￡ 0.06264 (low) and ￡ 0.07518 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, QUID moved -0.93% in the last hour and -33.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 107.98K.
BASE
The current Market Cap of Squid is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 107.98K. The circulating supply of QUID is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 64.23M.
-0.93%
-8.36%
-33.80%
-33.80%
Track the price changes of Squid for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0042774
|-8.36%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.03423
|+114.10%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.03423
|+114.10%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.03423
|+114.10%
Today, QUID recorded a change of ￡ -0.0042774 (-8.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.03423 (+114.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, QUID saw a change of ￡ +0.03423 (+114.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.03423 (+114.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Squid (QUID)?
Check out the Squid Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Squid recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the QUID market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
QUID_USDT is currently trading above the 0.0735 central level on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.07403, closely approaching the R1 resistance level of 0.0742. The price is situated in the upper-middle range between the S2 and R2 zones, indicating that bulls hold a short-term structural advantage according to the pivot point system. Both the moving average group and the EMA group are simultaneously generating buy signals, confirming that the current price remains within a critical decision-making zone. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with both the fast and slow lines diverging in the same direction, signaling concentrated upward momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions, suggesting that the current rally is not driven by excessive emotional trading. Additionally, the KDJ and StochRSI values, combined with the Bollinger Bands' widening trend, indicate stable volatility, while no clear hierarchical divergence exists among the fast and slow indicators, implying that the market is undergoing an orderly upward movement. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.0742, just 0.00017 away from the current price, making it a key immediate testing point. On the downside, the first support level is located at the central pivot point of 0.0735, approximately 0.00053 below the current price, providing a buffer for short-term pullbacks. Further out, the reference levels of S1 at 0.0727 and R2 at 0.075 lie 0.00133 below and 0.00097 above the current price, respectively, delineating the boundaries for subsequent price fluctuations.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Squid could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Squid is a cross-chain platform connecting networks, liquidity sources, and applications to power the seamless movement of digital assets across crypto. Squid’s frontend app can be used to buy, swap, bridge, and send 20k+ tokens across 100+ chains, tapping into 130+ liquidity sources in a single transaction. Developers can integrate Squid via SDK, API, and Widget to enable cross-chain functionality within their own products.
For a more in-depth understanding of Squid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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