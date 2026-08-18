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The live Squid price today is 0.06423 GBP.QUID market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time QUID to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Squid price today is 0.06423 GBP.QUID market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time QUID to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Squid Price(QUID)

1 QUID to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0468879
￡0.0468879￡0.0468879
-8.36%1D
GBP
Squid (QUID) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:57:51 (UTC+8)

Squid Price Today

The live Squid (QUID) price today is ￡ 0.06423, with a 8.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current QUID to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06423 per QUID.

Squid currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- QUID. During the last 24 hours, QUID traded between ￡ 0.06264 (low) and ￡ 0.07518 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, QUID moved -0.93% in the last hour and -33.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 107.98K.

Squid (QUID) Market Information

--
----

￡ 107.98K
￡ 107.98K￡ 107.98K

￡ 64.23M
￡ 64.23M￡ 64.23M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Squid is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 107.98K. The circulating supply of QUID is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 64.23M.

Squid Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.06264
￡ 0.06264￡ 0.06264
24H Low
￡ 0.07518
￡ 0.07518￡ 0.07518
24H High

￡ 0.06264
￡ 0.06264￡ 0.06264

￡ 0.07518
￡ 0.07518￡ 0.07518

--
----

--
----

-0.93%

-8.36%

-33.80%

-33.80%

Squid (QUID) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Squid for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0042774-8.36%
30 Days￡ +0.03423+114.10%
60 Days￡ +0.03423+114.10%
90 Days￡ +0.03423+114.10%
Squid Price Change Today

Today, QUID recorded a change of ￡ -0.0042774 (-8.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Squid 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.03423 (+114.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Squid 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, QUID saw a change of ￡ +0.03423 (+114.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Squid 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.03423 (+114.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Squid (QUID)?

Check out the Squid Price History page now.

Analysis for Squid

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Squid recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Squid market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the QUID market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

QUID_USDT is currently trading above the 0.0735 central level on the 4-hour timeframe, with the current price at 0.07403, closely approaching the R1 resistance level of 0.0742. The price is situated in the upper-middle range between the S2 and R2 zones, indicating that bulls hold a short-term structural advantage according to the pivot point system. Both the moving average group and the EMA group are simultaneously generating buy signals, confirming that the current price remains within a critical decision-making zone. The MACD indicator has formed a golden cross, with both the fast and slow lines diverging in the same direction, signaling concentrated upward momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions, suggesting that the current rally is not driven by excessive emotional trading. Additionally, the KDJ and StochRSI values, combined with the Bollinger Bands' widening trend, indicate stable volatility, while no clear hierarchical divergence exists among the fast and slow indicators, implying that the market is undergoing an orderly upward movement. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.0742, just 0.00017 away from the current price, making it a key immediate testing point. On the downside, the first support level is located at the central pivot point of 0.0735, approximately 0.00053 below the current price, providing a buffer for short-term pullbacks. Further out, the reference levels of S1 at 0.0727 and R2 at 0.075 lie 0.00133 below and 0.00097 above the current price, respectively, delineating the boundaries for subsequent price fluctuations.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Squid's prices?

Squid (QUID) prices are driven by market sentiment, social media hype, and speculative trading volume. As a meme-inspired token, it lacks fundamental utility, making it highly volatile. Influencer endorsements, broader crypto market trends, and liquidity levels also significantly impact its value. Investors face extreme risk due to potential manipulation and lack of intrinsic worth.

Why do people want to know Squid's price today?

People track Squid (QUID) price due to its high volatility and speculative nature. As a meme coin linked to the popular series, it attracts traders seeking quick profits from rapid price swings. Monitoring real-time rates helps investors decide when to buy or sell, manage risk, and capitalize on market hype or potential pumps.

Price Prediction for Squid

Squid (QUID) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of QUID in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Squid (QUID) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Squid could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Squid will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for QUID price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Squid Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Squid in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Squid? Buying QUID is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Squid. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Squid (QUID) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Squid will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Squid (QUID) Guide

What can you do with Squid

Owning Squid allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Squid (QUID) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Squid (QUID)

Squid is a cross-chain platform connecting networks, liquidity sources, and applications to power the seamless movement of digital assets across crypto. Squid’s frontend app can be used to buy, swap, bridge, and send 20k+ tokens across 100+ chains, tapping into 130+ liquidity sources in a single transaction. Developers can integrate Squid via SDK, API, and Widget to enable cross-chain functionality within their own products.

Squid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Squid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Squid Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemCross-chain CommunicationDecentralized Finance (DeFi)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Squid

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:57:51 (UTC+8)

Squid (QUID) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Squid

QUID USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on QUID with leverage. Explore QUID USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Squid (QUID) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Squid price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
QUID/USDC
￡0.0468514
￡0.0468514￡0.0468514
-8.19%
759.42K (USDT)
QUID/USDT
￡0.0470704
￡0.0470704￡0.0470704
-8.06%
1.55M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

QUID-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

QUID
QUID
GBP
GBP

1 QUID = 0.0468879 GBP