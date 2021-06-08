Quickswap (QUICK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Quickswap (QUICK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Quickswap (QUICK) Information QuickSwap is a fork of the originator of Automated Market Makers in the now rapidly expanding DeFi sector of the Cryptocurrency industry, Uniswap. Both, of course, are magical. Only, rather than settling for the magic of unicorns, we’ve opted for the magic of dragons. It’s a much faster kind of magic, currently only available in a land far far away, known by the locals as Layer 2. Official Website: https://quickswap.exchange/ Whitepaper: https://docs.quickswap.exchange/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xB5C064F955D8e7F38fE0460C556a72987494eE17 Buy QUICK Now!

Quickswap (QUICK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quickswap (QUICK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 16.02M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 746.55M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.119 All-Time Low: $ 0.017408148679471012 Current Price: $ 0.02146

Quickswap (QUICK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Quickswap (QUICK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QUICK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QUICK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

