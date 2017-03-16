Qtum (QTUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Qtum (QTUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Qtum (QTUM) Information Designed with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances. Official Website: https://qtum.org/ Whitepaper: https://qtumorg.s3.ap-northeast-2.amazonaws.com/Qtum_New_Whitepaper_en.pdf Block Explorer: https://qtum.info/

Qtum (QTUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Qtum (QTUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 226.84M Total Supply: $ 107.82M Circulating Supply: $ 105.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 231.28M All-Time High: $ 35.329 All-Time Low: $ 0.770017723731 Current Price: $ 2.145

Qtum (QTUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Qtum (QTUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QTUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QTUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Qtum (QTUM) Price History Analysing the price history of QTUM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

QTUM Price Prediction Want to know where QTUM might be heading? Our QTUM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

