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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Qtum, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Qtum, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About QTUM

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Qtum (QTUM) Technical Analysis Today

Qtum (QTUM) Technical Analysis Today

The Qtum Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into QTUM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Qtum's analysis below.

Qtum (QTUM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.6895--+6.94%-4.39%-21.90%
Know more about Qtum Price

Qtum Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Qtum across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 2
Buy 12
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 8Neutral 0Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.6897
0.6896
R2
0.6896
0.6895
R1
0.6895
0.6894
PP
0.6894
0.6894
S1
0.6893
0.6893
S2
0.6892
0.6892
S3
0.6891
0.6892

Qtum Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$1.33 M
$1.33 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.40 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.40 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Qtum Capital Flow

Net InflowQTUMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.70
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.68
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.68
2026-08-15-$0.04 M0.68
2026-08-14$0.03 M0.69

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Qtum

Trade Qtum (QTUM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Qtum price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
QTUM/USDT
$0.6895
$0.6895$0.6895
+0.73%
82.95K (USDT)
QTUM/USDC
$0.6894
$0.6894$0.6894
+0.56%
79.23K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

QTUM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

QTUM
QTUM
USD
USD

1 QTUM = 0.6895 USD