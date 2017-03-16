Qtum (QTUM) Technical Analysis Today The Qtum Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into QTUM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Qtum's analysis below. Sign Up

Qtum (QTUM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.6895 -- +6.94% -4.39% -21.90%

Qtum Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Qtum across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 2 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.6897 0.6896 R2 0.6896 0.6895 R1 0.6895 0.6894 PP 0.6894 0.6894 S1 0.6893 0.6893 S2 0.6892 0.6892 S3 0.6891 0.6892

Qtum Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.00M $1.33 M $1.33 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.11 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.40 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.40 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Qtum Capital Flow Net Inflow QTUMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.70 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.68 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.68 2026-08-15 -$0.04 M 0.68 2026-08-14 $0.03 M 0.69 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Qtum (QTUM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Qtum price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume QTUM / USDT $0.6895 $0.6895 $0.6895 +0.73% 82.95K (USDT) Trade QTUM / USDC $0.6894 $0.6894 $0.6894 +0.56% 79.23K (USDT) Trade