What is Quantum R. Ledger (QRL)

The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a 'fully quantum resistant blockchain network, using PQ-CRYPTO recommended/IETF standardized cryptography'. The QRL utilizes a hash-based eXtended Merkle Tree Signature Scheme (XMSS) instead of ECDSA, which is reportedly vulnerable to quantum attacks and found in many other blockchain projects. The project claims that the security of its platform is complemented by a suite of applications and a development ecosystem which allows users to 'easily build blockchain applications on its provably quantum resistant network'.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Quantum R. Ledger What is the price of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) today? The live price of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) is 0.54973 USD . What is the market cap of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL)? The current market cap of Quantum R. Ledger is $ 37.35M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of QRL by its real-time market price of 0.54973 USD . What is the circulating supply of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL)? The current circulating supply of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) is 67.94M USD . What was the highest price of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) is 1.28 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Quantum R. Ledger (QRL) is $ 12.69K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

