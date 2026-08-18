QOR Price(QOR)
The live QOR (QOR) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current QOR to GBP conversion rate is -- per QOR.
QOR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- QOR. During the last 24 hours, QOR traded between -- (low) and -- (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, QOR moved -- in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of QOR is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QOR is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
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Track the price changes of QOR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
No Data
Today, QOR recorded a change of -- (--), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by -- (--), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, QOR saw a change of -- (--), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by -- (--), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
In 2040, the price of QOR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
QoreChain is a post-quantum, AI-native Layer 1 blockchain with a live public mainnet. As quantum computing advances toward breaking today's encryption, most chains stay exposed to "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks. QoreChain secures every transaction by default with finalized NIST post-quantum standards (ML-DSA-87, ML-KEM-1024, SHAKE-256), making it quantum-safe at the base layer rather than as a bolt-on. It runs a unified triple-VM engine (EVM, Solana-VM and CosmWasm) in which one account and balance is addressable as an Ethereum (0x), Solana and Cosmos (qor1) address, so developers deploy existing Solidity, Rust or CosmWasm code with no rewrite. Built-in AI tooling generates and audits smart contracts, and a Rollup Dev Kit extends the chain to app-specific L2s.
Targeted users: Web3 developers building quantum-safe dApps, rollups and DeFi; validators and node operators; and long-term holders, funds and enterprises that need assets and data to remain secure against future quantum threats. Consumer access is through the QoreX mobile wallet and the QoreChain web dashboard (explorer, wallet, faucet, AI contract studio, quests).
For a more in-depth understanding of QOR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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