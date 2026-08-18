Quant (QNT) Technical Analysis Today The Quant Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into QNT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Quant's analysis below. Sign Up

Quant (QNT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $55.76 -- -4.48% -13.60% -23.91%

Quant Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Quant across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 55.7133 55.7066 R2 55.7066 55.7028 R1 55.7033 55.7004 PP 55.6966 55.6966 S1 55.6933 55.6928 S2 55.6866 55.6904 S3 55.6833 55.6866

Quant Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.01M $4.36 M $4.36 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.45 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.46 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $1.01 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Quant Capital Flow Net Inflow QNTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 55.87 2026-08-17 $0.06 M 57.08 2026-08-16 $0.04 M 57.37 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 58.06 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 58.25 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Quant (QNT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Quant price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume QNT / USDT $55.76 $55.76 $55.76 -2.26% 647.55 (USDT) Trade QNT / USDC $55.73 $55.73 $55.73 -2.26% 993.05 (USDT) Trade