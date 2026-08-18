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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Quant, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Quant, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Quant (QNT) Technical Analysis Today

Quant (QNT) Technical Analysis Today

The Quant Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into QNT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Quant's analysis below.

Quant (QNT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$55.76---4.48%-13.60%-23.91%
Know more about Quant Price

Quant Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Quant across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 4
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 4Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
55.7133
55.7066
R2
55.7066
55.7028
R1
55.7033
55.7004
PP
55.6966
55.6966
S1
55.6933
55.6928
S2
55.6866
55.6904
S3
55.6833
55.6866

Quant Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.01M
$4.36 M
$4.36 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.45 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.46 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.01 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Quant Capital Flow

Net InflowQNTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M55.87
2026-08-17$0.06 M57.08
2026-08-16$0.04 M57.37
2026-08-15$0.00 M58.06
2026-08-14$0.00 M58.25

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Quant

Trade Quant (QNT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Quant price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
QNT/USDT
$55.76
$55.76$55.76
-2.26%
647.55 (USDT)
QNT/USDC
$55.73
$55.73$55.73
-2.26%
993.05 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

QNT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

QNT
QNT
USD
USD

1 QNT = 55.76 USD